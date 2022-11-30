Candace Cameron Engaged with Fans about Marriage After her Recent Controversy

Candace Cameron Bure launched a GAF-original Christmas movie on Saturday. She’d been hyping the flick A Christmas … Present For months. Some of those posts weren’t even published. Enjoy these fun photos of Bure from the set After Bure stated that she would like to make films about Christmas, the one interview Bure did became viral. “traditional marriage” The new network. The new network aired her first holiday movie and she retweeted the excitement of fans who are interested in seeing the film. “faith” “family” The event will be live-streamed.

This is Candace Cameron Bure’s Christmas Gift

The plot of A Christmas… Present It is quite different to many Christmas movies of this type, which usually feature a sort of holiday-oriented romance and then some kind of meet-cute. Marc Blucas is Bure’s partner and plays the father of her children. She and Marc Blucas decide to visit her home town to support her brother Paul, his child. Bure’s Maggie tries to bring in a bunch of holiday cheer, but there are cracks in her intentions as well as in the foundations of her family unit.

This movie is about a marriage. Bure was criticized for suggesting that he wanted to make films about it. “traditional marriage.” The star’s GAF work represents a pivot for Hallmark, which currently shows a broad range of family types and units. That’s been an intentional pivot by Hallmark, and it’s intentionally not a focus of GAF. Jojo Siwa responded to Bure’s comments, as well as comments from other Hallmark celebrities such Jonathan Bennett (who is also openly gay). Later, she issued a defence but the topic was still a hot topic that led to a lot of conversations. A Christmas… A Christmas…‘s premiere.

What Bure’s GAF fans responded to Twitter

The actress also tweeted live the movie’s airing while it was on GAF. The actress shared many fan posts, which showed excitement about the film’s faith and values.

@candacecbure #AChristmasPresent – This is an incredible film that talks about God, family and faith. Many thanks. 🙏November 28th, 2022 Learn more

Aside from the faith part, several fans noted the movie’s touching on real-life problems similar to those they faced in their own relationships.

@candacecbure #AChristmasPresentNovember 28th, 2022 Learn more

Bure also asked for the help of a number of other fans. ‘Who can relate to Maggie and Eric’s marriage” with comments saying things like “we all need to take time and slow down.” A third GAF fan candidly confessed: “There was a period we were too busy for each other and it nearly destroyed our marriage.”

A fan also called for the inclusion of faith aspects. A Christmas… Present “groundbreaking.”

@candacecbure a Christmas movie playing on Canadian tv that talks about family, faith and deals with real emotions during the holidays. Can we just take a moment to acknowledge how groundbreaking and awesome this story is. Thank you for making this movie. ❤️❤️ #achristmaspresentNovember 28, 2022 See more

Candace Cameron Bure had confirmed previously that she’d left Hallmark in order to work with Bill Abbott again, who’d left the popular cabler to compete with a new network catering to the holiday movie crowd. Bure also landed a “C” title working at the new network and serves as its Chief Creative Officer. From the live tweeting event, some of her fans have followed her to the new network.

As a whole, GAF is attempting a lot of similar programming to what Hallmark used to offer. The network has nabbed holiday movie stars such as Jen Lilley and Danica McKellar to produce new content. GAF also nabbed former Hallmark program The Kitten Bowl, which generally airs around the time of the Super Bowl.