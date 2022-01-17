Google Celebrates Betty White’s 100th Birthday with Search Easter Egg

In honor of the late Betty White’s 100th birthday, Google is showering its search page with rose petals — a nod to Rose, her beloved character from “The Golden Girls.”

On White’s birthday, Jan. 17, a Google search for her name will unlock a special animated Easter egg with rose petals fluttering down over the Search results page, along with a message that says “Thank you for being a friend” — the title of “The Golden Girls”Theme song. Google Search’s Easter egg goes live on Jan. 17, at 12 a.m. GMT.

White, who passed away Dec. 31, 2021 had a more than 60-year career in television and film. White was also a pioneer in the field of television and film. “The Golden Girls”From 1985 to 1992, she had more that 120 acting credits. The Television Hall of Fame inductee’s roles included Sue-Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the ’70s and Elka Ostrovsky on “Hot in Cleveland”From 2010-15. She was also a hostess “Saturday Night Live” in 2010 — at the age of 88 — appeared in film comedies such as “The Proposal,” “You Again” and “Bringing Down the House.”

White is a lifelong animal lover. She was born in Oak Park Ill. before her family moved to Los Angeles. White’s acting dreams began at Beverly Hills High School. During her career, White was a TV icon who won five Primetime Emmy Awards. “I just love to work and the word ‘no’ did not exist,”White said VarietyIn a 2020 interview.

Here’s what the Google search results page will look like when someone searches for “Betty White”Happy birthday to her