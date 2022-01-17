Evolution of Denzel Washington from Malcolm X to Macbeth

By Tom O'Brien
denzel washington

A lifetime of unforgettable performances, three Oscars, three Golden Globes. Denzel Washington is a legend in Hollywood. Let’s look back on his long career.

denzel washington kid

BGCA

Here’s a picture of him as a kid that was used in a Boys & Girls Club of America ad, just to show you he was born with that steely-eyed gaze.

denzel washington St. Elsewhere

NBC

Washington was able to get his start in Maryland and Off Broadway theatre. His first major role was on the 1980s hit TV medical show. “St. Elsewhere”as Dr. Philip Chandler.

denzel washington cry freedom

Universal

Washington was nominated for his first Academy Award in 1987 as Steve Biko, a South African activist. “Cry Freedom.”

Denzel Washington Glory

TriStar

Washington was awarded Best Supporting Actor at Oscars two years later for his work in “Glory.”Washington portrays Silas Trip, a bitter slave runaway who joins Union during the Civil War but doesn’t believe that victory will bring him liberty.

mo better blues denzel washington

40 Acres with a Mule

Washington collaborated with Spike Lee in 1990 to make the film. “Mo’ Better Blues.”Washington portrays Bleek Gilliam a jazz trumpeter whose life spirals wildly as he makes bad decisions after another.

denzel washington malcolm x

40 Acres with a Mule

Two years later, Washington and Lee reunited to create what is now considered one of their most important works. “Malcolm X.”Washington was nominated for his role as the legendary activist, his third Oscar nomination.

philadelphia denzel washington

TriStar

In 1993, Washington appeared alongside Tom Hanks. “Philadelphia”Joe Miller is a personal injury attorney hired by a gay man living with AIDS to represent him during a wrongful termination case.

Crimson Tide Denzel Washington

Disney

Washington began to take on higher-stakes roles in 1995, such as the lead in “Crimson Tide” alongside Gene Hackman. The two men play commanding officers on a submarine who engage in a bitter struggle for power while a rebellion in Russia threatens to re-start the Cold War.

Denzel Washington The Hurrican

Universal

The 1999 biopic was one of Washington’s most controversial. “The Hurricane.”He plays Rubin Carter (a boxer who was convicted for triple murder. He spent over 20 years in prison until he was released. Washington won a Golden Globe for the film, but was also criticised for not presenting the facts accurately.

Denzel Washington Remember the Titans

Disney

In 2000, Washington introduced himself in the Disney film to a new generation. “Remember The Titans”As the coach for a recently desegregated highschool football team.

training day cbs

Warner Bros. Pictures

Washington was the first African-American actor to win an Oscar for Best Actor in the following year. He played the role of Alonzo Harris, a corrupt cop. “Training Day.”

antwone fisher denzel washington

20th Century Fox

2002 was Washington’s directorial debut. “Antwone Fisher,”This is a story about a Navy soldier with a past that was difficult. He works through it with the help a kind psychologist.

crimson tide denzel washington

Paramount Pictures

Washington began to build upon his foundations in the 2000s. “Crimson Tide”Reputation and appeared in a number of highly successful thrillers. A remake of the classic 1962 film was one of them. “The Manchurian Candidate.”

American Gangster

Universal Pictures

Washington was the Harlem drug kingpin Frank Lucas (Ridley Scott’s 2007) again in 2007. “American Gangster.”

Paramount Pictures

Washington received his sixth Best Actor Oscar nomination in 2012 and his sixth overall nomination for his work. “Flight.”Robert Zemeckis stars him as an airline pilot, who makes an emergency landing and saves all passengers. However, six people died in the crash and it was discovered that the pilot had been drinking before he flew.

magnificent seven denzel washington chris pratt

MGM

Washington, fresh from receiving the Cecil B. Demille award at the Golden Globes was reunited “Training Day”Director Antoine Fuqua stars in a new version one of the greatest Westerns all time. “The Magnificent Seven.”Washington played Sam Chisholm a bounty hunter who assembles a new Seven in order to defend a small town from a vicious criminal robber baron.

Fences

Paramount Pictures

He also received two Oscar nominations for his role in the screen adaptation of August Wilson’s play. “Fences,”The story tells the story of a former Negro League pitcher struggling to adjust to his new life working as a garbage collector. Washington was the lead in a Broadway revival that won him a Tony Award in 2010. He also directed it.

roman j israel esq

Sony Pictures

Washington was nominated for Oscar No. 9 to the delight of many awards forecasters. 9 for his performance as a crusading attorney  in writer-director Dan Gilroy’s 2017 legal drama “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Equalizer 2

Sony

Washington returned to his thriller side in July 2018. “Equalizer 2,”This is the sequel to the brutal action thriller he directed in 2014. It was about a widowed, ruthless vigilante who embraces his past to help those less fortunate. Washington directed the film with Antoine Fuqua in his third movie. “Training Day.”

The Little Things

Warner Bros.

The 2021 thriller “The Little Things,”Washington portrays a small town cop who joins forces with Rim Malek, an L.A. County Sheriff’s Detective, to track down a serial murderer.

the tragedy of macbeth

A24/Apple TV+

Washington collaborated for the first time in Shakespeare adaptation with Joel Coen “The Tragedy of Macbeth,”He played Macbeth alongside Frances McDormand, who was Lady Macbeth.

