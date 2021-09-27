Google Android update latest – Apps, Maps, YouTube, Gmail not working latest as MILLIONS blocked from using key tools

Could it be your phone?

Google announced the app shut down in a short post on its website.

The ban comes into effect from today, the September 27.

Unless users update their phones, they’ll be locked out of the software on that mobile for good.

The trouble is, some old mobiles cannot update to anything more recent than Android 2.3.

Smartphones that remain stuck with Android 2.3 include Sony Xperia Advance, Lenovo K800, Sony Xperia Go, Vodafone Smart II, Samsung Galaxy S2, Sony Xperia P, LG Spectrum, Sony Xperia S, LG Prada 3.0, HTC Velocity, HTC Evo 4G, Motorola Fire, and Motorola XT532.

Check your “Android Version”. If it’s above Android 2.3, then you’re safe.

