Amanda Holden says ‘let herself go’ at 70 and vows not to ‘lose her sexuality’

Amanda Holden is still flaunting her fantastic physique but insists she will “let herself go” by turning 70.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has admitted she’s inspired by stars such as Jennifer Lopez, who she says there is “no one hotter” than

Although she is 50, Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden still loves posting risque photos with very little makeup.

And it appears that she has no intention of stopping shortly, admitting that she is inspired by stars such as Kylie, Jennifer Aniston, and Jennifer Lopez – who she says there is “no one hotter” than.

While she says she “doesn’t believe” in sugar-free diets, she does admit that she will start eating and drinking what she wants without a care in the world when she allows herself “to go to seed at 70”.

She told The Daily Mail that while that may be the case, she has no plans to lose her sexuality as she gets older.

The star, who has faced Ofcom complaints due to her racy outfits on TV at times, continued: “Look at Jane Fonda in her 80s. If you’re like her and have been iconic for your looks as well as your brilliant acting, then you don’t want to let that go. Why should you?

“Why would you want to lose your sexuality and how you’re perceived physically. Although we all care about what happens inside, it’s okay to keep our exteriors in check.

After the mother-of-2 shared a sexy snap on a grand piano, her comments came in.

The beauty flashed her long legs in a short mini dress as she perched herself on top of the musical instrument.

While taking a break to film I Can See Your Voice on BBC, she showed off her incredible physique.

The perfect finishing touch to her look was a pair of sparkling silver heels.

It came days after she posted a video showing her in a Marilyn Monroe-esque white gown. She joked that it showed off a lot more than she intended.

Amanda shared the slow-motion video of herself wearing the glamorous dress from Reiss and accidentally flashed her underwear.

But that didn’t stop her posting it to her 1.8 million Instagram followers alongside the caption: “It’s a #marilynmonroe kinda day.”

Amanda also uploaded a snap of her recreating Marilyn Monroe’s iconic pose, one of the most famous Hollywood images of all time.