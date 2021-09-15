Good Morning America Robin Roberts George Stephanopoulos Swinging At Each Other In Fight For GMA!

Are Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos at war with each other? One tabloid claims the Good Morning America co-anchors are at each other’s throats behind the scenes. Here’s what we found after looking into the rumors.

Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos at War?

The most recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are “locking horns” over a recent scandal within ABC. Two ABC staffers have filed a lawsuit against Good Morning America executive producer Michael Corn, accusing him of sexual assault. Corn left the network shortly after the suit was filed. But it was discovered that George Stephanopoulos, a Good Morning America executive producer, knew about the allegations at least four years back, and he still worked alongside Corn.

According to sources, Roberts was furious that her co-anchor didn’t respond after learning about the allegations. Roberts reportedly declared, “If this happened to someone on my team, I would have burned the place down!” But Stephanopoulos wasn’t happy to hear about Roberts’ criticisms. While neither anchor has spoken publicly about their alleged feud, an insider tells the tabloid, “The gloves are off behind the scenes!”

A spokesperson for ABC has stated that “Robin and George are fine,” but the tabloid’s sources disagree. The insider goes on, saying, “Folks at the network are left wondering whether Stephanopoulos, who worked for the Clinton White House during the Monica Lewinsky scandal, did enough to investigate when he first learned of the allegations against Corn.”

ABC is reportedly fearing what this revelation could mean for the show. “The network just gave a generous contract extension to George in the midst of his ongoing war with news anchor David Muir,” The tipster dishes. “He appears to have a strong vote of confidence at a time when he clearly appears embattled. But Robin Roberts and the other women there may not stay silent for long!”

‘GMA’ Are Anchors Swinging in War?

After digging into the story, it was clear that Roberts and Stephanopoulos do not have any feuding. A spokesperson told the Daily Beast after Roberts’s comments were revealed that the matter was settled personally between the co-anchors. Roberts reportedly told Stephanopoulos that “she wasn’t referring to him and called the team the next day to reiterate that her comment was not about any one individual.”

While no one has denied that Roberts did make the comment, the spokesperson is adamant that Roberts and Stephanopoulos are not feuding. It’s obvious the tabloids were excited by the chance to bleed more drama out of Corn’s scandal, but credible information about how GMA is dealing with the fallout has been sparse and mundane. Since Stephanopoulos is not the one on the chopping block over the accusations, it likely hasn’t changed his stance on the show.

The Tabloid On In-Show Feuds

This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve caught the National Enquirer publishing a misleading story about in-show feuds. The tabloid has been hounding the hosts of The View for years. The tabloid claimed Joy Behar had quit the show last year because of her fight with Meghan McCain. The tabloid then claimed that Whoopi Goldberg was leaving because her infighting was tiring. A magazine also suggested that McCain wanted to fire Behar. The magazine doesn’t have any insight into the workplace dynamics of television shows, evidently.