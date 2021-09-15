Pregnant Kylie Jenner Flaunts Baby Bump In A Sheer Lace Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner is parading her newly-announced baby bump around, and she’s not wearing your mother’s maternity outfits. The 24-year-old makeup mogul, who went public with her second pregnancy earlier this month, is fresh from an appearance in New York City, where she’s been attending NYFW events and showing off the bump.

In her latest outing, Jenner, who is pregnant with Travis Scott, 30, wore a sheer bodysuit made of lace. This was a comparison to the look Kim Kardashian wore back in the day.

No More Hiding For Pregnant Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Flaunts Baby Bump In Sheer Outfit

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO, all smiles, was seen confidently showcasing her blossoming bump on city streets. Jenner was photographed wearing a sheer, lace-embellished, and high-necked bodysuit. The waist was opaque and black.

Jenner wore a black coat and heels as well as a clutch in black. She also wore full makeup. Jenner’s look was very similar to the KKW Beauty founder Kim Kardashian’s see-through bodysuit at the LACMA Gala in 2015.

See The Photos Below

Jenner has now topped 100 million views for her Instagram pregnancy announcement, one coming as an emotional video featuring her positive pregnancy test, Travis Scott, mom Kris Jenner, plus daughter Stormi. Jenner was also seen in attendance at her first scan with Stormi.

Stormi ‘Fully Aware’

The star’s daughter is said to be 100% clued-up on what’s going on.

“Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming, and she is so excited,” an insider told E! News. “She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie’s stomach.” Stormi was welcomed by Jenner in February 2018, after Jenner had a secret pregnancy. She later said that it was a personal choice and for the sake of her baby’s health. The Kylie Skin founder had, after Stormi’s arrival, opened up to sister Kim Kardashian, revealing:

“I would rather be with her or wish she could come everywhere. I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me because right when she’s old enough, I’ll bring her everywhere.”

Stormi is, indeed, now “everywhere” with her billionaire mom. They have moved to NYC from Calabasas, CA, where Kylie Jenner attended a Revolve event. She also showed off her bump. The star has been dating “Coffee Bean” rapper Scott on and off since 2017. She has not revealed the sex of her child, although she has started wanting seven girls and “maybe” one boy.