Married at First Sight MAFS Virginia Coombs Wearing Ring Despite The Split!

Married At First Sight Season 12 alum Virginia Coombs is spotted with a ring on her wedding ring finger. Erik Lake was her match by the pros. While Married At First Sight: Couples Cam was airing over the summer, the pair called it quits. Continue reading to learn why Virginia Coombs decided to re-engage that finger.

As MAFS fans know, Season 12 was an absolute disaster. Ryan and Clara divorced at the same moment as Virginia and Erik. Unfortunately, they were not planning to renew their vows. Clara now spends her time playing TikToks with her castmates and making TikToks. Ryan hasn’t said much about the divorce.

When it comes to Haley and Jacob, fans didn’t think they vibed from the beginning. After production, they enjoy squabbling. Haley’s been spotted hanging out with other cast members recently.

However, that’s all seemed to calm down. The drama was fueled by Chris and Paige. It started with Chris admitting that he’s not attracted to Paige, but still being intimate with her. It turned out that his ex-wife was pregnant, and he still felt for her. Chris keeps stirring the pot, even after the storms.

The only couple to make it out of Season 12 MAFS is Briana and Vincent. That’s not to say that this couple doesn’t have drama, because fans saw it on the show. But, it seems like they’re able to work through their problems and remain married.

Why does Virginia Coombs have a ring on THAT finger?

The couple of Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs was the subject of speculations long before the official announcement. People who were rooting for them remained steadfast in their belief that Virginia was often seen wearing the wedding ring Erik had given her after the show. The ring was a personal item that the former bride kept because she wrote about them on Instagram Stories.

Now, that Virginia is divorced, it’s not likely that she would keep wearing a ring on that finger. She does. Recently, she posted an Instagram story in which she showed off a new ring that she had placed on her wedding finger. She explains everything in the caption. She writes, “if you’ve been here a while you’ll remember my post about social anxiety being worse without my wedding ring.” After that Virginia Coombs explains her solution to the problem. She bought an anxiety ring. “So I finally got this cute anxiety ring to wear on my ring finger and be able to fidget with!

What do you think about MAFS star Virginia Coombs’s solution to social anxiety without her wedding ring? Comment below to let us know your thoughts. Make sure to come back to TV Shows Ace for more reality television news.