Golf's most-hated man Patrick Reed absent from Ryder Cup after Team USA snub
By Brandon Pitt
In
Controversial American golfer Patrick Reed is absent from this weekend’s Ryder Cup after missing out on selection for Steve Stricker’s Team USA.

The 2018 Masters champion is well-known for his off-course antics.

Reed has been absent from the Whistling Straights tournament this year, despite appearing at the Ryder Cups last three times, winning two. He was overlooked as a captain’s choice.

Stricker didn’t select Reed as one of six captains’ picks because he had finished 11th on the points standings for Team USA selection.



Patrick Reed shushes the crowd
Controversial golfer Patrick Reed was not selected for this weekend's Ryder Cup

Reed is a polarising figure in the world of golf, having been a patriotic member of three Ryder Cup campaigns but has also been accused of unsportsmanlike conduct in the past.

Here are some of his most controversial moments, despite his exclusion from the biennial tournament.

Kicked out of university

Reed was reportedly kicked out of the University of Georgia (UGA) after less than two years as a student and member of their golf team.

He was allegedly dismissed for under-age drinking, using fake ID and cheating on the course by taking another player’s golf ball.

Reed strongly denies these allegations, along with the claim that he stole $400 in cash and a putter from his teammates.

Reed has continued to upset UGA staff by wearing Notre Dame clothing when he attended a Notre Dame football match.

Patrick Reed shushes on the course
Patrick Reed was kicked out of the University of Georgia for underage drinking but was also accused of stealing and cheating

Homophobic slurs

In 2014, Reed was forced to apologise after using homophobic language while shouting at himself following a bogey.

Reed launched a rant filled with f-bombs at himself during Day 1 of the WGC/HSBC Champions event, Shanghai, China.

TV microphones positioned around the green picked up Reed shouting “Nice f****** three-putt, you f****** f*****”.

Ryder Cup antics

During his first Ryder Cup in 2014, Reed shushed fans after putting at Gleneagles, producing an angry reaction from those in attendance.



Patrick Reed celebrates winning a hole
Patrick Reed has been an entertaining figure at each of the last three Ryder Cups

Reed’s behaviour riled the fans up so much that he reportedly required a police escort when he left the venue that day.

Reed was back in action two years later during a heated duel against Rory McIlroy of Team Europe.

After completing their match, they had a series of passionate celebrations. They shushed each others before fist bumping to prove it was all good-natured.

