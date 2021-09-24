Monaco Princess Charlene And prince Albert Split Demanding Her $500M In Divorce?

Did Princess Charlene collapse from the mounting stress of her $500 million divorces from Prince Albert? One tabloid claims the Princess of Monaco was “brought back from the brink of death.” Here’s what we know.

Princess Charlene Collapsing As Divorce Battle ‘Explodes’?

This week’s edition of the Globe reports Princess Charlene’s health is in crisis after rumors began floating around that she demanded a $500 million divorce from her husband, Prince Albert. Charlene was reported to have collapsed and been rushed to the hospital. While representatives for the princess have tried to sate the public’s worry, the magazine claims she was on the “brink of death.”

The incident comes on the heels of a recent lawsuit alleging Albert fathered an illegitimate daughter 16 years ago. While the prince denies that he’s the girl’s father, Charlene fled to her native South Africa shortly after the news broke. Charlene had been absent from her children and husband for many months. It was then announced that she was not in a position to return home to her family. The magazine claims that the entire story is false and that something more is at work.

Is Princess Demanding a Cheating Payoff?

As time went by, the couple split up and ended up spending their 10th marriage anniversary in separate countries. While the tabloid insists their separation was over the alleged love child, it points to the well-known fact that he’s fathered two others. In 1992, he had an unwed daughter and then a son in 2002. The magazine claims that his son was conceived during his relationship with Charlene. This leads to a scandalous cheating scandal. Now that Charlene knows this alleged daughter of Albert’s was born in 2005, the outlet insists she is completely humiliated. Charlene is apparently looking for a divorce and a huge payoff.

“She loves her children, but she’s refusing to go back and intends to remain in her native country indefinitely,” The snitch is revealed. “She’s angry and is demanding an end to this sham marriage and a $500 million divorce settlement! She’s feeling betrayed and utterly used.” Albert is now being sought out by people looking for answers. “He is facing growing calls to reveal whether his marriage is on the rocks.” The tabloid finally reports that Charlene is fighting for life in hospital, while her estranged husband struggles to make ends meet back in Monaco.

Princess Charlene Flees ‘Sham Marriage’?

The report overlooks important context. First of all, the couple isn’t on the brink of divorce as the tabloid alleges. Despite Charlene’s desire to return home, the princess’s ear, nose, and throat infection required her to undergo multiple surgeries. This is not indicative of marital problems. She was not in a condition to travel. That being said, we have no reason to doubt the statement claiming she’s made a full recovery. Charlene even spoke to People about how painful the separation has been.

“Albert and I had no choice but to follow the instructions of the medical team, even if it was extremely difficult. He has been the most incredible support to me,” Although she stated that at the time, they still communicate daily. Although they had no plans to spend the anniversary apart, it was beyond their control. On their anniversary, they released a joint statement that read, “HSH Prince Albert and HSH Princess Charlene would like to thank everyone for their continued love and support. The generosity they have experienced during the ten years of their marriage is heart-warming.”

Besides, all of Albert’s love children — both alleged and proven — were conceived before he and Charlene officially began dating in 2006. While it’s taboo in many cultures to father children out of wedlock, there’s no proof he was ever unfaithful. The couple also took it slow and got married in 2011. We’d hardly call their relationship a “sham” when they have been together going on 16 years. Sure, an extended separation isn’t ideal for any couple, but all evidence suggests they wish they could be together and plan to reunite as soon as possible.

The Tabloid On Princess Charlene

The Globe can’t be trusted when it comes to Princess Charlene. The tabloid reported back in July that the couple’s marriage was on the rocks back when his alleged third love child was revealed. Of course, minimal investigation reveals that the couple wasn’t too rocked by the allegation. And more recently, the magazine published a bizarre report claiming Albert was upset Charlene wasn’t more like his famous mother, Grace Kelly. The Globe can’t be trusted wherever the Prince and Princess of Monaco are concerned.