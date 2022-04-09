Goldie Hawn’s Son Gives Estranged Dad A Shout Out On Instagram

Goldie Hawn’s children Oliver and Kate Hudson have a famously complicated relationship with their biological father Bill Hudson. For the most part, the pair were raised by Hawn’s longtime partner Kurt Russell, whom Kate and Oliver often publicly praise and refer to as their father. Despite their more troubled relationship with Bill, both Oliver and Kate have made attempts in recent years to normalize their connection with him, and Oliver’s recent Instagram post is clearly one of those olive branches.

Oliver and Kate Hudson are the proud members of one of Hollywood’s most famous blended families. Their parents, Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, split when the pair was quite young, and their relationship with their biological father suffered. Hawn began seeing fellow actor Kurt Russell shortly after her divorce from Bill, and Kate and Oliver were raised largely by their mother and Russell, whom they viewed as a second father.

Of her relationship with Bill, Kate admitted in a 2021 interview with Today, “It’s a 41-year-old issue.” Growing up, he was largely not a part of her life and the two were famously estranged for years. “I have a great family. I have a beautiful mother,” Kate continued, “I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life. But it doesn’t take away from the fact that we didn’t know our dad.”

“I think as I’ve sort of gone through that process … I kind of look at my dad and I’m, like, ‘You know, the love has never ever gone anywhere. It’s always been there, no matter what those complications have been. And healing is … personal, and I think people sometimes just need to hear that they’re not alone in that,” she added. Despite their years of estrangement, both Oliver and Kate have begun talking more about their father, which perhaps suggests that the infamously frigid relationship has thawed somewhat.

Signs Of A Thaw?

As further proof that the Hudson siblings are becoming more comfortable with speaking publicly about their biological father, see this recent Instagram post by Oliver. He shared a photo of the Hudson Brothers, probably taken some time in the early ’70s based on the fashions, and wrote in the caption, “The Hudson Brothers.. which one is my dad Bill? One day I wanna be this cool..”

While it’s nice to see Oliver looking back at his dad’s life, it’s also a bit bittersweet. Possibly, if the two had been closer as Oliver was growing up, the 45-year-old actor might have been able to easily pick his father out of the lineup. Still, there’s no way to go back in time to change things, the only thing to do is move forward the best you can, and Oliver is certainly exemplifying that.

