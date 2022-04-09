Chrishell Stause Opens Up About Listening To Kelly Clarkson During Break-Up With This Is Us’ Justin Hartley, And What She Spent The Money Selling His Ring On

The 2019 breakup between This Is Us star Justin Hartley and then-wife Chrishell Stause played out in true dramatic fashion on her Selling Sunset series. It was revealed at the time that the actor sent a text letting her know he wanted a divorce and then filed the paperwork shortly thereafter. Well, the Netflix reality star is continuing her transparency about the ordeal, including how she would listen to Kelly Clarkson music amidst everything and what she got for selling Hartley’s wedding ring.

Selling Sunset Star Talks How Kelly Clarkson Tunes Helped

Really, who better to discuss divorce woes with than Kelly Clarkson? The Voice judge just settled her own marital dissolution with ex Brandon Blackstock – and topped it off with a surprising name change to boot. Speaking on her talk show to guest Chrishell Stause in a recent episode, she quipped that writing about break-ups in her music is “therapeutic.” Stause, who is currently promoting her new tell-all book, agreed with the singer about the creative process. But the Selling Sunset star was also keen to mention that the likes of “Since U Been Gone” and “All I Ever Wanted” helped matters, too, when it came to the Justin Hartley divorce. She said,

Your music has gotten me through many-a breakup, so thank you for that!

The 40-year-old real estate agent added on The Kelly Clarkson Show that writing about her breakup was “cathartic” because it allowed her to give context to that situation on her own terms. Ultimately, she shared that she is now “past” it completely and that she holds “no anger” towards ex-husband Justin Hartley, who remarried in 2021 to his former co-star Sofia Pernas.

What Chrishell Stause Bought With Justin Hartley’s Ring

Chrishell Stause’s book, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work, discusses the split with the This Is Us alum in some detail. She wrote that she didn’t quite understand why Justin Hartley was in such a rush to file for divorce, despite Selling Sunset nearing the end of that season’s filming, calling it “humiliating.” However, she felt compelled to continue to film nonetheless because she needed her job on the show at that point.

The turmoil wasn’t totally for naught, though, considering how Kelly Clarkson brought up the fact that the reality star was able to sell her massive wedding ring from Justin Hartley. Apparently, diamonds aren’t as much a girl’s best friend as a roof over her head is. The host thought it was hilarious that Stause used the proceeds of the ring to fund the $3.3 million Hollywood Hills mansion she purchased last season on Selling Sunset. Stause responded,

I will say, sometimes when life gives you lemons, you gotta add a little vodka. I was trying to make the best out of a situation, so yeah, you try to find your positive.

Kudos to Chrishell Stause for taking lemons and making a cocktail out of it. Her book is out now, and her show is heading into its fifth season. But given that her split from Justin Hartley was soon followed by two more – the latest one being from her boss/co-star – Stause might’ve actually needed that old Kelly Clarkson playlist more recently. Tune into the new season of Selling Sunset premiering on April 22, as part of Netflix’s 2022 TV schedule!