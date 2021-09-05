Shaun Weiss Greg the Goalie from Mighty Ducks Amazing Sobriety Transformation!

Child actor Shaun Weiss turned his life around in recent months, having been on an amazing sobriety journey following years of brushes with the law and addiction problems. Here’s how.
Shaun Weiss achieved success as a child actor in the hit film “Mighty Ducks,” but since then, the former actor’s life has been full of ups and downs, including his brushes with the law and addiction problems.
This 43-year old is best known for his role in Greg Goldberg’s Inception. “Mighty Ducks” is already turning his life around and has been on the path to full recovery and transformation.
Weiss, once a beautiful child, has become a shadow version of himself over the years and is now living in a pitiable state due to his drug addiction.
In 2017, the former actor was involved in a series of drug-related arrests, and at one point, he was Arrest For suspected possession of meth. His mugshots quickly became viral on the internet.
After his release from prison, Weiss was charged with petty theft. Weiss made the bold decision that he needed help and entered rehab. Unfortunately, his first efforts didn’t last long.
One year later, Weiss was charged with breaking into the property of a man while under the influence of drugs. Friends raised a public appeal for help for the ex-child star.
Drew Gallagher, Drew’s friend, asked friends and fans to help the actor in need. A GoFundMe fundraising page was set up to aid Weiss’ dental treatment and psychological care.
Gallagher warned that Weiss was at the brink of death and needed quick assistance from the public. He explained that Weiss’ problems began after he lost both of his parents.
Weiss started his journey to sobriety and turned his life around with the support of friends and family. In a post ShareGallagher, his close friend, took a photo of Weiss looking better and said that he was 269 days sober.
The GoFundMe Page set up for Weiss reportedly got More$15000 was used to pay the rent, buy new teeth, and to help the actor adjust to better living conditions.
Weiss has been sharing since his recovery. Pictures of his new self, and one of those pictures ShownFormer star poses with giant balloons as a congratulations for his graduation from a program in drug court.
The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office Announcement that Weiss had graduated from a court drug program in California. In addition, his burglary case was DiscontinuedWeiss and his followers found this piece of news amazing: