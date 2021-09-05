Shaun Weiss Greg the Goalie from Mighty Ducks Amazing Sobriety Transformation!

Child actor Shaun Weiss turned his life around in recent months, having been on an amazing sobriety journey following years of brushes with the law and addiction problems. Here’s how.

Shaun Weiss achieved success as a child actor in the hit film “Mighty Ducks,” but since then, the former actor’s life has been full of ups and downs, including his brushes with the law and addiction problems.

This 43-year old is best known for his role in Greg Goldberg’s Inception. “Mighty Ducks” is already turning his life around and has been on the path to full recovery and transformation.

Image of Shaun Weiss (AKA Greg) as a young man “Mighty Ducks.” | Photo: Instagram.com/shaunweiss twitter.com/WFLA

Weiss, once a beautiful child, has become a shadow version of himself over the years and is now living in a pitiable state due to his drug addiction.

In 2017, the former actor was involved in a series of drug-related arrests, and at one point, he was Arrest For suspected possession of meth. His mugshots quickly became viral on the internet.

Shaun Weiss attends the “Freaks & Geeks/Undeclared”PaleyFest 2011 event at Saban Theatre on March 12, 2011. Source: Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

After his release from prison, Weiss was charged with petty theft. Weiss made the bold decision that he needed help and entered rehab. Unfortunately, his first efforts didn’t last long.

The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office announced that Weiss had graduated from a court drug program in California.

One year later, Weiss was charged with breaking into the property of a man while under the influence of drugs. Friends raised a public appeal for help for the ex-child star.

Drew Gallagher, Drew’s friend, asked friends and fans to help the actor in need. A GoFundMe fundraising page was set up to aid Weiss’ dental treatment and psychological care.