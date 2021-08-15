Godzilla vs. Kong Watch Online Free | 2021 Action Movie on HD 1080p

Godzilla vs. Kong was one of the most-awaited films ever as fans were waiting since 2019. The Monsterverse film combines two classic and popular franchises in the world. After the film was released in 2021, the clash between the colossal monsters did impress the fans globally. Even fans are looking forward to seeing more of the Monsterverse in years to come.

Adam Wingard helms the role of the director of the film. He was successful in providing the fans with a larger-than-life experience in theatres during March. Godzilla vs. Kong did show the world how amalgamating two legendary film franchises can work out great!

Film Name Godzilla vs. Kong Release Date March 24, 2021 (International), March 31, 2021(US) Cast Alexander Skarsgård

Eiza Gonzalez

Millie Bobby Brown

Brian Tyree Henry

Rebecca Hall

Kyle Chandler, among others. Language English Genre Monster/Sci-Fi Where to Watch Online? Amazon Prime Video

Godzilla vs. Kong: Details of the Film

The film serves as a sequel to the 2017 and 2019 monster films Kong Skull Island, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, respectively. Being the 36th film of Godzilla Franchise and 12th King Kong Franchise, the fans did put a lot of expectation on Godzilla vs. Kong which did manage to woo the global audience.

The film features actors like Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza Gonzalez, Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, Rebecca Hall, Kyle Chandler, among others. The performance of the actors was also stellar.

Godzilla vs. Kong: Plot

The world is shaken apart when Godzilla rampages Earth and this is where the titans clash with each other. Then Kong is taken back to his home to find a secret weapon to fight Godzilla.

However, Godzilla wasn’t the true enemy, someone else was lurking in the shadows. And this is where the titans came together to protect the Earth from an abomination.

Godzilla vs. Kong: Where to Watch the Film Online?

At the time of writing, the film is available on several platforms like Apple TV+, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, Direct TV, among other OTT platforms. Viewers have to rent the film from these platforms to watch it.

However, if you want to watch Godzilla vs. Kong for free, then you have to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video. Even if you don’t have a subscription, you can opt for a 30-day trial as a new user and enjoy the film on the streaming platform without having to spend a single buck.