Cruel Summer Watch Online Free | 2021 Thriller on Prime Video

Cruel Summer is a teen drama that became a delight for the audience in 2021. The buzzy teen drama features an addictive plot alongside mystery and twists. Further, the plot is spread through three different times. And the series features two young talents as Chiara Aurelia and Olivia Holt (Cloak & Dagger).

The story of Cruel Summer follows the consequence of a kidnapping in a small town in Texas. The series is set in the nostalgic 90s, which has a great soundtrack. Cruel Summer season 1 depicts the trauma and its everlasting effect. The plot details will continue below; before that, let’s ponder on the brief details of the show.

Name of the TV Series Cruel Summer Release Date 20th April 2021 Cast Chiara Aurelia

Olivia Holt

Froy Gutierrez

Blake Lee

Brooklyn Sudano

Nathaniel Ashton

Allius Barnes

Michael Landes Language English Genre Thriller | Teen Drama Where to Watch online? Amazon Prime Video

Cruel Summer: Plot

Cruel Summer revolves around two young women, Kate Wallis and Jeanette Turner, who look quite a little alike on the surface. About their characteristics, Kate is a popular girl, a queen bee in the school who is extremely kind to her peer. On the other hand, Jeanette is a complete nerd who seeks to be as popular as Kate.

Nevertheless, Kate disappears mysteriously, which does a number on Jeanette, and she undergoes a whole transformation. Then comes the blame game between the two girls after Kate is found a year after. She reveals to be a victim of a bizarre kidnap.

Cruel Summer: Where to Watch Online Free?

The series is available for streaming on Sling, Direct TV, FreeForm, Spectrum, and Hulu. The series is also available for purchase on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. It can also be purchased from Google Play.

However, if you want to watch the series for free, your best bet could be Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Also, if you have a subscription to this platform, you can easily watch it. However, you still want to watch the series without spending money; then, you can avail yourself a 30-day trial period by becoming a new user.