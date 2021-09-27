Gladiator’s Lightning at 49 Still looks incredible and Stunning after becoming a bodybuilder 21 years

LIGHTNING was considered one of the most brutal Gladiators of all time and the queen of Hang Tough.

So it’s no surprise that Kim Betts has gone on to become a hugely successful bodybuilder.

Lightning is now a successful bodybuilder

Kim Betts was known as Lightning on Gladiators

Now 49, Kim is the reigning bodybuilding Miss Universe, with a huge Instagram following.

Her pictures show she still looks incredible and has very impressive muscles.

Former gymnast Kim Betts stole the nation’s hearts when she appeared on Gladiators from 1992 to 2000.

She was undefeated on Hang Tough in the UK arena and was only ever beaten once in Australia.

The blonde bombshell left her telly career behind her as the series left our screens – she was the show’s longest-running female.

She is now a successful businesswoman, running various companies, including a beauty parlor and fishery.

The mum-of-two also boasts 16 years of property development experience and lives on a farm with her husband, a bodybuilder, and children.

She famously returned to Gladiators just three weeks after giving birth to her son Lexus.

Kim also has a daughter Skye, who just turned 19.

Kim often shares pictures of her incredible muscles

Kim is a businesswoman as well as doing her bodybuilding

Lightning was the queen of Hang Tough