Brother Makes Fun Of Tacky Word Art Pictures His Sister Hangs Around Their Place

Everything that was once cool will at some point fall out of style. It will then be back in fashion in 25 years. Word art, a piece of home decor rapidly going out of style is one.

These wooden signs with kitschy, down-to-earth sayings are a popular choice for home decor. They are now easily available at Target and Home Goods. But, their days may soon be over.

“Word art is a trend that has been around for years — you won’t be stuck for wood motif options at home décor stores,” interior designer Zoe Warren told The Sun. “However, generic plaques reading ‘Home’ placed around your rooms lacks character and looks tacky.”

Millennials tend to be the biggest fans of word art and Gen Z has come after them by branding their particular taste as “cheugy.” The pejorative term has many different connotations, but fondness for word art is one thing that people who use the slang all agree on.

“If you’ve ever bought a wooden sign from Target that says ‘Gather,’ that’s cheugy,” Cnet says. Urban Dictionary defines the term as “another way to describe aesthetics/people/experiences that are basic.”

Makeup artist John Michael Baker decided to have some fun with his sister by posting a video showcasing the various pieces of word art in her home. It’s funny because word artwork has become so commonplace that pointing out it feels therapeutic.

“Welcome to my basic white sister’s home,” Baker exclaims as he places one of her wreaths on top of his head.

The video was a huge hit earning over five million likes. He posted another dispatch two days later from the mecca for word art.

Just so nobody gets the wrong idea, Baker posted a video showing his love for his sister, reminding his followers that his videos are all in fun. “My sister is a bad b*tch,” Baker says, “I’m just a brother that likes to f**k with their siblings.”

In the end, Baker’s sister’s word art is all about making a positive statement about her home. It’s a great place for people to come together and have fun, laugh, or share the love. It makes Baker feel at ease and makes visitors feel welcome. Baker’s sister loves word art and so should you.