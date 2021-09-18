Gino D’Acampo drips oil on rarely-seen wife for intimate ‘Italian massage’ snap

Gino D’Acampo has given fans a glimpse inside his marriage to wife Jessica Stellina Morrison as he shared two photos with her.

The television chef and This Morning favorite could be seen pouring oil on his wife’s back before giving her a massage.

Jessica was seen lying on a covered bench, with a towel covering her lower back. The sun was shining down on her.

For a joke, Gino D’Acampo, 45 placed a large rosemary plant on Jessica’s lower back to make a funny caption.







He told his 1.3million followers: “A little extra virgin olive oil, a touch of rosemary and the wife is happy.

“This is not just a massage… this is an Italian massage,” adding a tongue-out emoji.

The two photos were liked more than 27,000 times, with plenty leaving a comment too.

One person said: “Lucky Mrs D’Acampo.”

A second wrote: “The Italians do it better.







A third commented: “Brilliant! Lucky Jessica.”

Someone else said: “Yes please Gino.”

While another added: “Happy wife happy life.”

Gino and Jessica tied the knot in 2002, though they met when he was 18 while he was working in Sylvester Stallone’s Marbella restaurant, Mambo King.

Although they split up after a year, Gino knew Jessica was his one and they rekindled their relationship and moved to the UK.









Gino said that their wedding was a decision he made to start a new life, as it followed a two-year prison stint after he was convicted of burgling singer Neil Young’s London home.

He told The Independent: “I was a boy, so I decided to get married and then I will be a man.

“When I decide something, I have to do something to make it happen.”

He previously gushed over Jessica, saying: “My wife is an intelligent woman. She knows when to say what and when she should bite her tongue.”

Gino also said: “Jessie will cook a Sunday dinner for us all, which we love. They are much more enjoyable than flashy showsbiz parties. I would rather be at home with my family, than going out.”

The loved-up couple have three children together – Luciano, 19, Rocco, 15, and Mia, seven.

