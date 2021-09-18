A photographer apprehensive about a model’s appearance advises her to diet.

A woman was not about to go down without a fight. Without so much as blinking, she left a photographer shaking in his boots.

A friend of a model going by Thewizardliz on TikTok quietly recorded her fiery companion standing up for herself and other women in the modeling industry.

In the clip, viewers could see a heated exchange between the model and an apparent photographer during a photoshoot. The overlay text and voice exclaimed that this individual suggested she shed pounds before another shoot.

Thewizardliz was highly unimpressed, standing her ground and explaining to him why he should not use that language and its impact on other models who may feel insecure in their figure. The TikTok passionately expressed:

“She would stop eating…her hair would fall out, her organs can die, literally. She can die because of that one comment that you made.”

The model exclaimed that she herself was already relatively thin. However, the TikTok user added that this did not give the photographer the right to comment on what she should do with her body even if she were not.

TikTok user and model Thewizardliz commenting on her own TikTok post. | Source: tiktok.com/thewizardliz

The comment section was primarily full of positive remarks, praising Thewizardliz for her courage. Some were not so complimentary, accusing her of blowing the situation out of proportion to which another TikToker commented:

“For those saying this was an overreaction. It wasn’t. It was a completely REASONABLE reaction…God’s work.”

The model claimed that the clients have been calling her frequently since the incident and apologizing. She has also alleged that the photographer has been fired as a consequence.

Individual commenting on a TikTok post by Thewizardliz. | Source: tiktok.com/thewizardliz

Although blazingly confident in the clip, the TikTok user implied in a follow-up video that she was initially hesitant to post the video online. She shared that she was initially unimpressed with her friend for secretly filming the exchange.

The harasser replied with apprehension.

However, as the TikTok user’s companion had hoped, she ended up posting the video online, although it was a vulnerable move for her. She expressed her belief that speaking up is crucial.

Like this TikToker woman standing up for herself seems to ignite a fire within everyone, praise or scold them. When it came to Chantay Joseph’s response to a man’s online harassment, one would be hard-pressed to find a netizen criticizing her.

The content creator took to Twitter, sharing photos of her response to unsolicited pictures of a male’s genitalia in her inbox. Responding, Joseph pretended to be an online security system that detects messages of an inappropriate nature.

The Twitter user wrote that the system had automatically seen a possibly unlawful statement, claiming that the police would receive the man’s I.P address and an investigation may occur as a result.

Joseph blocked the harasser, who responded in apprehensiveness, trying to avoid being targeted. It looks like both Thewizardliz and Joseph know precisely who they are and what they stand for.