GH Weekly Spoilers: Willow’s Final Chance, Ned In The Hot Seat

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for May 5-9, 2023, reveal Willow thinking her life will be saved and Ned having to defend himself against Drew.

General Hosptial Spoilers – Save Her Or Kill Her

Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) has been on death’s door quite a few times over the last year and it is getting old. She refused treatment through most of her cancer battle but she is still about to get a life-saving miracle real cancer patients who ignore their cancer do not get. Willow will just be rewarded for neglecting her cancer.

Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) makes her way back to Port Charles after her Greenland ordeal but Willow still has more dying requests just in case things don’t work out. She already asked Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) to make peace with Carly Spencer, despite Nina trying to do that over and over again to no avail. Now, she wants Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) to make peace with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), which means dropping his vendetta and not turning his father in.

It looks like Michael listens to her when he gives Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) some shocking news. Dex then relays this news to Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy), who is also stunned.

General Hosptial Spoilers – Drew Cain Screws Up

Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) was already almost useless in Greenland as he managed to knock out Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) but also let him get away soon after. Now, he is back and can’t believe what Carly tells him about insider trading and the SEC. It has to have been Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) who turned them in, right?

Wrong! Still, Drew just assumes so he confronts Ned and decks him. Ned is furious that he and Carly just won’t believe him and probably wants to thank whoever did turn them in because perhaps these two just deserved it.

General Hosptial Spoilers – Other Port Charles Happenings

It looks like the Greenland crew all make it back fine as Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) is grateful, Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) is relieved, and Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) rushes to GH, ostensibly to be with her baby. Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) makes it through his pathogen problems, but it seems Dear Old Dad doesn’t survive the WSB’s drones.

Last but most certainly not least, Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) is set to put Carly in her place this week. THAT will definitely be popcorn-worthy must-see-TV. Stay tuned to General Hospital weekdays to see how these stories play out.

