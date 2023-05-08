If Song Hyekyo is dating someone after she divorced in 2019, it’s not known.

Song Hye Kyo fans have been wondering who her boyfriend was since she divorced. The Korean actress has kept her personal life a secret and is not forthcoming about her relationship. Song Hye Kyo’s ex-husband is already remarried.

Song Hye Kyo, a South Korean actress who has starred in several popular television series and movies, is one of the most well-known actors. She has appeared in many films and television shows, including “Autumn in My Heart,” Full House, “That Winter, the Wind Blows,” as well as “Full House.”

Her starring role as “Descendants of the Sun”, along with Sung Joong Ki, who played her love interest on screen, made her an Asian household name. She later married Sung Joong Ki.

Song Hyekyo attends The 2023 Met Gala on May 1, 2023 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Source: Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Hye Kyo is a rising star in Netflix’s “The Glory” series. Netflix Ranking Tracker The Rank The Glory is No. 1 in 38 countries and No. “The Glory” is ranked No.1 in 38 countries, and at No.3 in the United Kingdom and America. It was ranked No. 3 in both the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States. In total, the show became No. Hye Kyo’s international success was boosted by the No. 1 global show.

Song Hye Kyo refuses to comment on her love life after divorce from Sung Joong Ki

In recent years, the life of this actress has become a subject of interest for many. Hye Kyo and Joong Ki's wedding in 2017 made headlines as Korean stars, particularly among their fans.

Hye-kyo’s press conference for “The Glory”, which was scheduled after Joong-Ki announced his announcement, had been canceled by Hye-kyo to avoid any questions regarding her ex-husband.

It was a shock to many when they announced their separation after only two years. Their agencies have stated that the divorce was due to a variety of reasons. Split Differences in personality.

Song Hye Kyo (left) and Song Joong-ki (right) in Chengdu Province, China on June 17, 2016 Source: Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Hye Kyo now keeps all her love affairs private. Since her divorce, she has chosen not to reveal any information regarding a possible boyfriend or her dating history.

Joong-Ki, meanwhile, has married British actress Katy Louise Saunders. Joong Ki, who has a child on the way with Saunders.

“I promised to live life with Katy Louise Saunders […] She is a person of great kindness and passion. She’s a wonderful and admirably intelligent person. She has helped me become a better human being.

Song Joongki and Kat Saunders, on April 19, in Rome.Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Hye-Kyo was also in a romantic relationship with Lee Byung Hun, her co-star from “All In”, back in 2003. Unfortunately, the love affair ended within a year.

Hye Kyo’s cancellation of her press conferences for “The Glory” was a result of Joong Ki’s announcement. The public believed that Hye Kyo did this to avoid being asked about her former husband. Despite the speculation surrounding her, Hye-kyo revealed that she is only happy and at ease.

Hye Kyo, in a recent interview said that she saw the world in a white light. She is less worried now that her project has been completed and she doesn't have anything else to plan. "I'm feeling comfortable and happy without any worry," said she

Song Hye Kyo Dated Korean Men Who Are Successful

Hye Kyo was dating the song “Crash Landing on You”, but before Joong Ki entered her life. Star Hyun Bin. The actor was paid to star in the 2008 film “The Way They Live”. Dating speculations.

Later, their agency confirmed that the rumors were true. However, due to hectic work schedules in 2011, they ended up breaking up. They remained friendly, however. News of their relationship was spread. Hyun Bin left for the Marines.

Hye-Kyo had also a In 2003 she reunited with Lee Byung Hun, her co-star in the film "All In". Sadly, the couple's love ended after one year. Byung Hun is a Korean. He is best known for "A Bittersweet Life," I Saw the Devil,"and "The Good, the Bad, the Weird."

Lee Byung-hun during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016, in Hollywood, California. | Source: Getty Images