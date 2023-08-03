GH Spoilers, Thursday, Aug. 3: Frustrations. Accusations. Trepidation.

General Hospital’s (GH) Thursday, August 3, spoilers reveal frustration, accusations, and trepidation.

General Hospital Spoilers – Unexpected Visit

Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) has an unexpected visit at the stables, as he asks someone what they’re doing there?

Cody will share his suspicions, and Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) had just questioned Sasha Gilmore’s (Sofia Mattsson) sudden breakdown.

She’d discussed it a bit with Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) when she showed up at Deception although Tracy blew her concerns about Sasha off.

The questions surrounding Sasha’s sudden breakdown lead to suspicions by many.

It’s probably Brook Lynn who surprises Cody in the stables and he’ll share his suspicions that Sasha was drugged against her will with her.

GH Spoilers – Frustrations

Meanwhile, in the Quartermaine mansion, Olivia will continue to be frustrated as Eddie Maine (Wally Kurth) tells her he doesn’t see that changing anytime soon.

He’s obviously talking about his return to being Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) even though he’ll be surprised by something he learns.

His mother Tracy still thinks he’s faking but there’d have been a crack in his “Eddie shell” by now if he were.

It’s possible that his traumatic brain injury brought on a case of dissociative identity disorder, but even the Eddie he is now is nothing the Eddie he was in the past.

Eddie’s frustration will not change!

General Hospital Spoilers – Happy Decisions

Meanwhile, Molly Lansing Davis and TJ Ashley Tajh and her husband (Tajh bellow) take the first steps in becoming parents.

They’d decided on surrogacy with TJ being the sperm donor but ruled out Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) being involved in the process.

Although they’re talking to each other at home, the couple has decided on a registry for surrogacy and is registering themselves as potential parents.

TJ tells Molly that the first step towards having a child is to smile.

If Kristina interrupts their conversation, will she be able to hear it?

GH Spoilers – Accusations

Ava throws a charge at Austin Gatlin Holt, (Roger Howarth), whose face is puzzled. She says: “you killed him, didn’t you?”

Since the murder of Gordon Stevens (Maurice Hall) behind the hospital is hot news in Port Charles, she’s probably talking about him; she was there at the Port Charles Grille.

However, Austin will lay blame where the blame should be laid and tell her she’s got the wrong cousin.

Mason Gatlin’s (Nathanyael Grey) claim that he has paid Stevens for him to leave the town, but Austin is aware of his murder.

General Hospital Spoilers – Josslyn Jacks Chides Spencer Cassadine

Spencer Cassadine’s (Nicholas Alexander Chavez), who tells Josslyn Cassadine that he feels bad for her, will be reprimanded by Josslyn.

The “her” he refers to has got to be Esmé Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) and Josslyn’s likely asking him why he doesn’t put her out of the Collins house.

For one thing it’s not his decision it’s his grandmother’s and Kevin Collins’ (Jon Lindstrom) decision since he’s Esmé’s uncle.

There’s no doubt Laura Collins (Genie Francis) relates to Esmé being held for months in a tower by Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss) when pregnant, so maybe she gets a pass.

Spencer, the Cassadines or even Joss might be able to tell her about it.

GH Spoilers – Trina Robinson Opens Up To Dex Heller

Trina, played by Tabyana Ali (in the film), opens up with Dex Heller. He tells her that he might think she’s wrong.

He might be opining about Spencer and what’s really going on with him and Esmé, based on Josslyn’s opinions.

It’s plain that Trina feels disenfranchised from Spencer lately since every time they try to get alone time Esmé’s got some emergency for him to attend to with the baby.

Trina’s understanding with Spencer co-parenting his little brother Ace Prince-Cassadine (Joey and Jay Clay) is starting to wear thin.

General Hospital Spoilers – Trepidations

In the GH ICU room where Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) is, he admits his trepidations about his condition to his aunt, Stella Henry (Vernée Watson).

Curtis looks and acts very vulnerable as he admits, “I don’t think I can do this, Auntie”.

The prognosis of his ability to ever walk or move below the waistline isn’t good.

Stella, no doubt, will encourage him and try to make him positive.

It’s still early in the game to give up hope, there are options.

