Three Children Of Justin And Sophie Trudeau

In August 2023, Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire announced their separation. What we know so far about the children that they shared.

More than a couple of celebrities will be retiring in 2023. You can name some: The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White with Addison Timlin; Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello and Ariana Grand and Dalton Gomez all went separate ways. But one of the most surprising couples to hop on the breakup bandwagon is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, the two announced that they were separating after almost two decades of marriage, but before they split up, they took the crown as one of Canada’s cutest couples. During their marriage, the two welcomed three children together — here’s what we know about them.

Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau share three children — Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Haiden.

Justin and Sophie had their first baby, Xavier in 2007, just two years after jumping the broom in Sainte-Madeleine d’Outremont Church, Montreal. Ella Grace is their only daughter and she’s two years younger. Hadrien Trudeau was the youngest Trudeau child born later in 2014.

The prime minister opened up about being a dad in author Tessa Lloyd’s 2019 book, Forty fathers talk about parenting. While early in life, he thought that having kids was “the most important thing” for him, later, his perspective shifted — largely thanks to his relationship with his own parents.

“It wasn’t just about being a dad, it became about being a good dad,” he said (per Today’s Parent). “To me, being a good dad means shaping the world around my kids in whatever way I can. I owe it to them to try to make this place that they inhabit better, safer, and more just,” he added. “This core belief, I know for sure, I inherited from my parents.”

But his parenting style isn’t the only thing Justin has in common with his parents. Much like his father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, Justin’s marital problems have been highly publicized.

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau announced their split in August 2023.

Justin is only second to his father in the history of prime ministers to separate from their wives during their term in office — emphasize on separate. As of now, Justin and Sophie have only confirmed that they’re taking some time apart. But do you think they’ll actually get a divorce?