GH Spoilers: Nina’s Fiery Confrontation with Carly Ignites Drama for Michael – Don’t Miss Out!

Title: Explosive General Hospital Spoilers: Nina’s Back With a Vengeance, Targets Michael and Carly

General Hospital (GH) spoilers reveal that Nina Reeves Corinthos (Cynthia Watros) isn’t finished causing chaos in her family — or with her nemesis. A little over a week ago, Nina appeared to be sincere when she visited Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) to offer a confession and an apology.

Nina Reeves Corinthos (Cynthia Watros) Is Not Finished With Carly Spencer (Laura Wright)

But it became apparent to Carly that Nina’s motive for the visit was Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) expectation for her to confess and apologize. Is Nina really sorry, though?

When Nina reappears in Carly’s life this week, she’ll take pleasure in retaliating and reminding Carly where she stands — and who may not actually be on her side: Her own son, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell).

Carly and Nina, Round Two

Carly and Nina have already clashed over this at Carly’s lake house. It didn’t end well, as Carly shared that her mother had just passed away, leaving Nina to leave with her tail between her legs knowing that it was the worst time to confess everything.

GH Spoilers: Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) Comes For Carly (Laura Wright) and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell)

Nonetheless, Nina did what she came to do — apart from vilifying Michael in the process. That would come later — and later is now.

Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) Gets Betrayed

When Nina revealed the truth to Carly — that her son knew what she had done and kept it from both Carly and Sonny — it was clear things shifted for Carly. Michael and Carly may be able to resolve this after some deep conversations. Carly would never abandon her son, but she’ll be distressed that Michael could let this go on for so long just to spite Nina.

Nina Is Unapologetic

It’s evident that Nina is hardly apologetic for what she has done. With tears in her eyes, she may claim that she would do things differently if she could go back, but no one will let her get away with that knowing she had ample time to come forward and tell the truth but didn’t.

The truth is that the whole family is aware that Nina was eager to tell Carly the truth about Michael. She was never planning to apologize for her actions and give cover to Michael.

Carly and Willow may not reprimand her, but Sonny just might. Stay tuned for more GH news and spoilers to see how this unfolds.