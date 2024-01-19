“Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Father Mingles at Event Amid Messy Divorce” – including keywords like Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, event, divorce.

“Brad Pitt’s Unplanned Encounter with Angelina Jolie’s Father at a Gallery Exhibition in Beverly Hills”

Renowned Hollywood actor Brad Pitt recently had an unplanned encounter with his former father-in-law, Jon Voight, at a gallery exhibition in Beverly Hills. The two were photographed interacting with different people at the event.

A Chance Meeting at the Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills

Brad Pitt and Jon Voight, his ex-wife’s father, were both present at Bennett Miller’s art exhibition hosted at the Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills. Notably, Pitt, who chatted with other guests, found himself just a few feet away from both his former father-in-law, Jon Voight, and Angelina Jolie’s brother, James Haven.

Photographs and Social Media Buzz

Photographs captured inside the gallery showed Pitt in a lighthearted conversation with friends and Voight conversing with others, later circulated on social media. Sam Asghari, Britney Spears’ ex-husband, was also in the venue and had a picture with Pitt.

The Star-Studded Gallery Exhibition

The gallery exhibition, curated by the “Moneyball” director, brought together an eclectic mix of attendees, creating a setting where Pitt and Voight found themselves sharing the same space. Pitt’s new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, was by his side during the event.

Complexities and Well-Wishes

Despite the complexities of Voight’s daughter and Pitt’s divorce, her father had previously extended good wishes to Pitt. In a video that made the news, Voight expressed his hope for Pitt’s well-being, acknowledging the difficulties he had faced and the impact on the children.

Impact of the Divorce and Legal Battle

Jolie and Pitt announced the end of their relationship in 2016 and have since been in a legal battle for years. Their children, Vivienne, Knox, Shiloh, Zahara, Pax, and Maddox, have also been affected by the divorce, including some whose relationships with Pitt have been strained.

New Beginnings

Brad Pitt has since found love again with his girlfriend, de Ramon. The two were previously seen attending the actor’s birthday bash, wearing fashionable ensembles. Photographs showed Pitt in a loose top and baggy trousers, while his partner opted for a more dressy outfit.

Conclusion

The unexpected encounter between Brad Pitt and Jon Voight at the gallery exhibition offered a glimpse into the personal lives of these Hollywood personalities, creating a buzz on social media and shared insights into their evolving relationships amidst the complexities of fame and family dynamics.