GH Spoilers Monday, September 25: Clients, Confessions, Catastrophes

General Hospital (GH) spoilers and updates for Monday, September 25 tease clients, confessions, and catastrophes! Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) signs her first client, Jake Spencer (Hudson West) has a confession, and Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) delivers bad news of a catastrophe.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

At Charlie’s Pub, Brook Lynn has arrived fashionably late to meet Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) who she tells she’d like to sign as her first client.

It would be inconceivable that Blaze wouldn’t take the deal, considering Brook Lynn was instrumental in getting her away from their mutual pervy ex-manager Linc Brown (Dan Buran).

Brook Lynn is getting back into artist management and promotion after her own grandmother threw her under the bus.

It should be the start of a mutually beneficial business relationship as well as a chance for the two women to reignite their friendship. Busting Linc was one of Brook Lynn’s proudest moments.

GH Spoilers – Kristina Corinthos-Davis Puzzled

It’s hard to tell whether Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) is talking about her sister Molly Lansing-Davis (Brooke Anne Smith) or Blaze as she talks to her mom.

Blaze fangirl extreme Molly asks Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) how does she not want a relationship with her?

It’s more likely to pertain to the dysfunction between Kristina and Molly, although Kristina certainly was impressed with Blaze. Molly and Alexis just found out Andrea Gates (Lily Anne Harrison) took a home pregnancy test and it was positive.

There’s still bad blood between the sisters over Molly and TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow) not picking Kristina as their surrogate.

General Hospital Spoilers – Good News To Share

Meanwhile, Molly has gone over to the hospital to share the good news with TJ. Their surrogate tested pregnant on a home pregnancy test.

Andrea had called Molly that she needed to talk to each other right away and she came to the courthouse.

Now, there’s still nine months to go, so something could still go wrong. Of course, everyone hopes there won’t and baby Ashford-Davis will be coming along around July 2024.

GH Spoilers – Portia Robinson Apologizes

Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) is also at the hospital, and Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) spots her, saying “Anna, wait”.

What could Portia want to talk with Anna about? It’s likely something to do with the shooting at the Metro Court that crippled Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner).

Anna is likely not in much of a mood to talk to Portia after she chased her away from Curtis when she tried to visit him recently. Perhaps Portia’s calmed down enough to apologize to Anna.

General Hospital Spoilers – Confessions

Also at the hospital is Jake, who has a confession for his mother, Head Nurse Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst).

Jake says he has to talk to her about Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez). Perhaps Jake is worried about Charlotte and he’s noticing perplexing things-things like those that used to bother him from his time on Cassadine Island.

Is Jake noticing things that remind him of Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers)? Or did she try to get him to do something he knows isn’t right, and dangerous?

READ THIS:Find out what happens next onGeneral Hospital.

GH Spoilers – Valentin Cassadine Unveils A Surprise

Elsewhere, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) is with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) when he unveils a surprise.

He tells Nina that what he has planned is going to make us all move past it. “It” is Charlotte’s apparent targeting of Anna, and her upset at not having her Papa around her enough.

It sounds like he’s closed on a house for all of them, Papa, Charlotte, and Anna. However, Nina knows some things and won’t think living with Anna will be a good idea.

General Hospital Spoilers – Catastrophes

At Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) office at Pozzulo’s, Dex has come to give him news of a catastrophe. Sonny sweeps off his desk and will soon race to the hospital as Dex tells him they told him it’s bad.

Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) was beaten within an inch of his life at Pentonville and was put on an ambulance to GH.

Sonny was the one who asked Drew to find out who Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) had visited in Pentonville. Now Drew’s fighting for his life.

GH Spoilers – Carly Spencer Confronts Sonny Corinthos

At the hospital, after being updated on Drew’s condition by Elizabeth, Carly confronts Sonny. She looks near tears as she says he promised to protect him.

It looks like Sonny’s got some two-faced protectors inside Pentonville and Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) is one of them.

Viewers know no sooner did Cyrus overhear Drew try to get information, he gave the guard Drew talked to for it false information. And now Drew’s beaten to a pulp and Cyrus called the ambulance!

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with GH right now. Come back here often for General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps and more ways to connect with us, join the conversation on ourFacebook Page, check out ourTwitter feed, look for an updateon our Instagram,follow us on Threads ,Always stay up-to-date with us onGoogle News, or drop us an e-mail HERE! See you there!