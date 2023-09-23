9 Movies about Soulmates That Can Make You Believe in Fate

John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale | Zac Efron and Taylor Schilling | Source: Youtube/Miramax | Youtube/Warner Bros. Entertainment

Though there are many genres of movies, romantic movies about soulmates always seem to win audiences over. Hollywood has since released some of the best soulmate movies with valuable life lessons.

The concept of having one person in the world destined to be with another for life may seem unrealistic, but people continue to believe in finding their destiny.

The idea of the other half began centuries ago when the Greek philosopher Plato wrote about humans having four arms and legs and two faces. However, he claimed humans were split in half as a part of Zeus’ punishment.

As such, we were to live while searching for our other half – our soulmates. The human understanding of love has changed since many still believe that their other half walks the earth.

That said, many films have also revolved their plots around this premise, and watching them can help make real-life relationships better. Here are some of the best soulmate movies.

‘The Notebook’

Elderly man Noah Calhoun often reads a love story to Allie Hamilton, a woman with Alzheimer’s. Set in the 40s, his tale to her is about a wealthy young woman and a rugged, simple man who meet at a South Carolina Carnival and fall in love over the summer.

However, her strict and affluent parents disapprove of their love and cause them to break up. Years later, after they pursue different paths, with him building the beautiful home he promised her and her being engaged to another man, fate brings them together.

The two struggle to commit to each other again but can’t deny their love that never withered. Interesting as it sounds, the story Calhoun recounts is his own romance with Hamilton.

‘Serendipity’

Amidst the nearing Christmas day, strangers Jonathan Trager and Sara Thomas find themselves holding onto the last piece of gloves at a busy department store. Although they want the same item, their short moments together spark a connection that leads to an enjoyable, wholesome evening in New York City.

Without knowing much about each other, Thomas decides to let fate determine if they are meant to be together. He writes her name and number on a book while Trager does the same on a $5 bill. The idea is to let both items circulate in the city, and should they return to them, it means destiny is on their side.

Years pass, and neither item reaches the other. However, Trager and Thomas have separately been searching for each other. When fate finally brings them together, the circumstances are no longer favorable.

‘Just Like Heaven’

David Abbott is in the process of moving on after a painful loss. He rents a San Francisco apartment that seems to be the perfect home for him, but soon after, his peaceful life turns.

into a series of frightening nights.

The spirit of an ambitious young doctor, Elizabeth Masterson, still occupies the residence, her previous home. Masterson believes she is still alive and does not remember her past other than that she lives in the apartment.

‘Only You’

When Faith Corvatch was still a child, a psychic predicted she would one day meet Damon Bradley, the man of her dreams and soulmate. For some time, Corvatch attached herself to the idea of meeting the man until she met and fell in love with a podiatrist named Dwayne.

Days before their wedding, Corvatch receives a mysterious phone call from Damon Bradley. Convinced he is her destiny, she flies to Italy to find him. She later falls for Bradley until he reveals his name is Peter Wright.

“Only You” is a romantic comedy starring Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr., Bonnie Hunt, Joaquim de Almeida, and many more talented actors.

‘Last Christmas’

Set in London during the holidays, the film chronicles Kate, who finds her life in a mess after a near-death experience coupled with many poor choices. However, she finds a spark in her life after meeting Tom, a stranger who shows her the magic of living in kindness.

Tom is nothing but a beautiful influence on Kate, but as Christmas fast approaches, she learns something about Tom that is both wonderful and heartbreaking. As it appears, he isn’t much of a stranger in her life.

‘Sleepless in Seattle’

Annie Reed is engaged to her long-time boyfriend, but after hearing widower Sam Baldwin’s story on the radio through his son, she believes she is destined to be with him. Reed finds herself following her instinct to meet Baldwin, while he knows nothing about her existence.

‘Once’

Struggling musicians Guy and Girl roam the streets of Dublin, each with their personal struggles. But when their paths cross, they develop more than just a connection but a profound love for creating music together.

“Once” features a talented ensemble of performers, including Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova as on-screen lovers, alongside Hugh Walsh and Gerard Hendrick.

‘The Lucky One’

When US Marine Logan Thibault finds a woman’s photograph partially buried amidst combat, he believes it was the lucky charm that saved his life. He promises himself to find the woman in the photo, should he make it out alive.

Thibault eventually tracks down the woman, Beth Clayton, who lives by a ranch with her son. He applies to work for her without telling Clayton his real story. As their connection deepens and turns into romance, he finds it more difficult to tell the truth until, one day, it finds its way to her.

“The Lucky One” is another tear-jerking Nicholas Sparks-based film starring Zac Efron, Taylor Schilling, Blythe Danner, and Riley Thomas Stewart.

‘The Lake House’

Dr. Kate Forster and Alex Wyler live in the same lakehouse but at different times – specifically, two years apart. They communicate through the same mailbox, detailing their present life events.

After a series of deep conversations through letters, the two end up falling for each other. However, their relationship is beyond normal circumstances, as the mysterious time warp connecting them is all they have.