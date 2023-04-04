GH Spoilers: Felicia Wasn’t Wrong — What’s Going On Between Austin And Ava

General Hospital spoilers tease Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) recently sat down with Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West), but their conversation wasn’t what either of them expected it would be. These two women will forever be bonded by the trauma they endured at the hands of Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom), but that doesn’t mean they always see eye to eye on everything else.

In fact, they couldn’t be more different. Still, Felicia can recognize a woman in pain, and she couldn’t make sense of Ava’s unhappiness given that she’s finally free from Ryan. Felicia speaks as a woman with a husband who keeps her warm. It was not surprising that she wasn’t clear on the meaning of Austin Gatlin Holt (Roger Howarth), who she believed was showing Ava the same affection. Oops!

General Hospital Spoilers — Felicia Scorpio Guessed The Wrong Secret

General Hospital spoilers: Felicia just assumed that Austin and Ava must be romantically involved since he was at Wyndemere on Valentine’s Day when Ryan showed up with Heather Webber (Alley Mills) and Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) in tow to terrorize Ava. Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zampprogna) also visited the site to conduct a search. Ava said that the two were friends but their visits to Spoon Island weren’t more than coincidence.

GH Spoilers – Say Austin Gatlin Holt May Be Done Hanging Around

Ava may be mulling over her conversation with Felicia and wondering if she’s just lying to her — or if she’s lying to herself, too. Austin is just a friend or does his absence contribute to her feeling so alone and isolated? She can’t talk to anyone but Austin about what happened with Nikolas, and not having anyone to air her concerns to is weighing on Ava. She’s the type who likes to talk things out. Austin seems more at ease pretending that nothing ever actually happened. What is his fate?

General Hospital Spoilers — Is Romance On The Horizon?

There may be more to these two than meets the eyes, according to rumours. Ava and Austin have a pretty measurable chemistry, and that could have something to do with the past involvement between her and Howarth’s previous character, Franco Baldwin.

Nonetheless, they’re moving forward together, but apart, and Ava is going to seek to bridge that gap. Austin can only keep Austin company, even if she is worried about Mason Gatlin (Nathanyael grey), her troublesome cousin. Keep checking back for General Hospital spoilers and more news to find out what’s in store for the couple.