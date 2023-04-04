Are Lindsay and Danielle from ‘Summer House’ still friends?

Bravo

Alexa, you can play Sawetie’s “Best Friend”. Actually, perhaps “Enemy”, by Imagine Dragons, is better suited for the events in Summer House Right now, Lindsay Hubbard is with Danielle Olivera. Keep up with your notifications if you have been keeping track of your Summer House You may be tempted to gossip.

However, for anyone who did not know, rumors circulated back in summer 2022 as the current season began. Summer House While being filmed, Lindsay and Danielle fell out. They were no longer friends. It’s been like watching the couple this season, waiting for the ticking bomb to explode, anticipating what might happen. Which leads us to wonder, is Lindsay still friends with Danielle? Let’s see!

Is there a connection between Lindsay and Danielle of ‘Summer House,’ or is it a misunderstanding?

Bravo Lindsay and Danielle

There were rumours that Lindsay and Danielle had a falling out after Danielle failed to congratulate Lindsay or Carl via social media. Danielle was speaking at the time. US Weekly Social media can be described as a “strange animal.” My summer was exhausting. I’m juggling so many things. They are obviously so happy. I didn’t see that coming. It is impossible to love one another.

At BravoCon, in October 2022, Danielle and Lindsay confirmed their feud. One fan approached Danielle to inquire about the feud. Danielle responded that it was “unfortunate” per Page Six. Lindsay spoke to US Weekly about the feud saying that, “I can’t really get into too many of the details, but she betrayed me a lot, a lot. [There were] things that a best friend shouldn’t do to your best friend, and I’ll just leave it at that.”

YouTube Summer House 7: Your First Look!Bravo | Bravo

The cameras captured the whole thing, thankfully. We hate to admit it, but reality television is what they sign up for. Bravo knew what Bravo was doing when it dropped Season 7’s trailer, teasing the whole feud between Lindsay & Danielle.

It opens with Danielle opening the trailer by describing summer as “shocking.” After that, it cuts to Lindsay and Danielle fighting. Lindsay then asks Danielle why she needs her blessing. and Danielle responding with, “What you’re saying is absolute crazy pants to me…” and then later another fight where Danielle says, “I don’t talk shit about you. It’s my truth. [bleep] face.”

YouTube Summer House Season 7 Drama continues to heat up! Midseason Sneak Peek | Midseason Sneak Peek | Bravo

An episode preview of the mid-season finale was dropped before Monday night’s show. It featured another fight between the two. Lindsay questions Danielle about their friendship in one clip. Danielle’s tears are a source of great sorrow. It begs the following question:

Are Lindsay and Danielle from ‘Summer House’ still friends?

Unfortunately, this is still a matter of debate, though all indications point to no. Danielle said that Danielle had told them in February 2023. E! News Lindsay and Carl were not to invite her to the wedding. Lindsay also explained the other side. US Weekly That she would be investigating how this happened with the rest of us, and she wouldn’t know that it was where her friendship would end up.