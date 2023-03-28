GH Spoilers: Esme Fights To Save Ace — Who Is After Them?

General Hospital spoilers reveal Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) is settling in at Laura Collins’ (Genie Francis) place. She forgot to mention that her father, Dr. Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom), lives nearby. It’s difficult for Esme to look at Kevin and not see her father, Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom).

This might keep her on high alert while she’s trying to adjust to life outside of Spring Ridge, and it could make her feel like someone is always watching her or danger is just too close.

While some might consider this paranoia or even paranoia, Esme will find her fear justified. Esme might appear like the girl who called the wolf when she is actually targeted by someone. However, Esme is not the only one who would like to see it happen.

General Hospital Spoilers — Victor Cassadine Is The Easiest Pick

General Hospital spoilers: Victor Cassadine Charles Shaughnessy wants Esme to get out of his way. This should not be surprising to anyone who is familiar with him. Since he returned to Port Charles, Victor had been looking at the Cassadine estate pretending that he was interested in his family.

He is really interested in controlling and corralling all the animals, along with the Cassadine fortunes and the Ice Princess Necklace. Victor might want Esme to go. She’s in the way of Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) becoming the primary custodian of baby Ace Cassadine.

GH Spoilers – Hint Spencer Cassadine Joins Ranks With Sonny Corinthos

It’s also possible that Spencer is interested in removing Esme from the equation. Right now, he’s biding his time and being agreeable toward Esme and his grandmother while hoping it leads to Esme relinquishing some of her control over the situation as she realizes she needs their help to get ahead in the world.

However, when Esme doesn’t meet him halfway the way he had hoped she would and keeps resisting his efforts to be a caretaker for Ace, he might ask his other uncle, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), to do something about it.

General Hospital Spoilers — Heather Webber Phones Home

It’s also possible that Esme’s own mother, Heather Webber (Alley Mills), is going to turn on her. Heather was not afraid of taking out people who had been in her way. Actually, she’s killed more than a few people who had merely just gotten on her nerves.

Heather is passionate about Esme and may even go to extreme lengths to get Ace out of the picture. How better to ensure Esme runs back to her mommy to find a safe place to rest? Keep watching for more news about GH and spoilers to find out how it all unfolds.