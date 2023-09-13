GH Spoilers – Cody Bell to Work For Sonny Corinthos?

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Cody Bell’s (Josh Kelly), has sacrificed a lot to save Sasha Gilmore. He clearly loves her but they aren’t dating or in a romantic relationship.

Bell’s sacrifices for Sasha have blown fans away; however, will it also earn him a job opportunity with Port Charles’s top mobster, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) – once the dust settles?

The cousin of the boy Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) passed Sonny had promised Sasha that he would keep an eye on her while she was gone.

Sonny Corinthos's GH spoilers: Sasha Gilmore means a lot to Sonny Corinthos

The mob boss has had a lot on his plate recently and was locked away by the feds for 72 hours, so he’ll be grateful that Cody stepped in and went to extreme lengths to help her.

Gilmore and Nina Reeves, (Cynthia Watros), have an almost mother-daughter relationship. Nina and Sonny are both going to be ecstatic that Cody figured out what Gladys Corbin was doing (Bonnie Burroughs).

Cody Bell Has Proven He's Willing To Cross Lines For Those He's Loyal To.

Cody is risking jail time for all he’s done, and Sonny won’t soon forget. The mob boss is always looking for people to join his organization, but he needs to know that they’ll be loyal and that he can trust them. Cody is a living proof.

The interesting thing about Bell joining Sonny’s mob world is that he is on the cusp of a romance with Sasha. Brando had a strained relationship with her because of his mob ties.

Mix in the fact that Mac Scorpio (John J. York) is Bell’s “real” dad, a man who has worked in law enforcement his entire life, and Cody’s next chapter after all this Ferncliffe drama is done could be the conflict he faces choosing between what his “girlfriend” and bio father want, versus his nature of being involved in criminal activity.

Could Cody start working for Sonny after Sasha’s rescue? Please share your opinions below.

