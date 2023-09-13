Apple iPhone 15: 10 memes to celebrate!

Apple launched the iPhone 15 at 12 September 2023, and internet users did as the Internet did. Ten memes to celebrate the release.

In 2023, the 12th of September will be a holiday. Apple holds its annual event The Apple Store is where all its products are unveiled. Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra were introduced, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro. Apple spoke about their goal of being carbon neutral in 2030.

Continued below the advertisement

All of us iPhone users know that (which is an astounding number). Half of Americans are able to speak English. Btw), each new Apple product is expensive. New iPhones start at $799, and can go as high as $1599.99. The old iPhones will also start to have problems with newer technology, and we know this from past experience. The Internet did what it does. Without further ado here are ten memes about Apple’s iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15: 10 Memes

The very popular Spiderman The meme is about how frequently there are new iPhones. We see Spidermans in the meme as different iPhones. In the tweet, it read “Do You Think This Is An Accurate Meme for Today?” We do.

Continued below the advertisement

This meme is played on older iPhones that are starting to malfunction. The video depicts a woman with a red dress glitching as crazy while saying, “My iPhone 13pro after Apple launched the iPhone 15 today.”

This meme states, “When selecting kidney payment as an option when you buy iPhone 15.” A policeman is shown in the video holding a canine by the neck while commenting how much money it costs to buy a new iPhone.

Continued below the advertisement

Another video commenting on how older iPhones start glitching as newer versions are announced, this video shows a phone catching on fire with the words, “My iPhone 7 after today’s Apple event that just announced the iPhone 15.”

The meme uses a clip of Stanley. The Office Rolling his eyes, he reads the words “iPhone 15 – 1 gram lighter.” Why, like is the difference really so big?

Continued below the advertisement

A second meme that jokes about the sameness of the iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14 is this one. The boy in the meme stumbles over his words and the message reads, “Apple Store Employees when Customers ask them what’s the difference?”

This meme refers to the iPhone 5’s USB-C charger. This meme says, “It’s officially the last of an era”, with an image Vin Diesel. Fast and Furious franchise.

Continued below the advertisement

Reddit got into the act as well. The text reads “iPhone 14 Vs. iPhone 15” and includes an image showing a man holding a toothpick and one without.

Many memes play on the similarity between the iPhone 14 to the iPhone 15 and how there are no differences. It uses Ashton Kutcher’s and Mila Kutcher’s memes from when they were talking about the fact that Danny Masterson was a character witness for them. The words “Apple executives explaining why this iPhone differs than previous 14” are used.