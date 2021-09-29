Get to Know Terry’s Family Before The Bradshaw Bunch Season 2

It’s the story, of a man named Bradshaw…

While you may be familiar with NFL legend and current sportscaster Terry Bradshaw, you may not know his modern family as well. E! viewers will get another hilarious taste of Terry’s home life when his hit E! series The Bradshaw Bunch returns to the small screen for season two on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

With the premiere of the second season just around the corner we thought it would be appropriate to bring you back to Terry’s home. On The Bradshaw Bunch, fans have come to know and love Tammy Bradshaw, Terry’s dedicated and patient wife. Terry’s daughters Erin and Rachel, also have wowed audiences with their love of a good prank—especially against their famous father.

“You never know what’s gonna happen in life,” Terry made this observation in a trailer for the show. “The one thing you can always count on is family.”

Of course, their modern family wouldn’t be complete without Tammy’s daughter and Terry’s stepdaughter Lacey and Lacey’s scene-stealing daughter Zuri.