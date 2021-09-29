YouTube Cracks Down On Anti-Vaccine Misinformation, Ejects Robert Kennedy Jr. And Others From Platform

YouTube has removed the accounts of anti-vaccine activists Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Joseph Mercola and others as part of a crackdown on misinformation.

In February, Kennedy was already removed from Instagram for spreading false information regarding Covid-19 vaccines. He was an outspoken skeptic of vaccinations, even before the pandemic.

The company stated in a blog that it will remove any content that falsely claims that vaccines approved are dangerous or cause chronic health problems. False claims that vaccines don’t reduce the transmission or contractions of disease or misinformation about vaccine ingredients will also be banned. False claims that vaccines cause autism or cancer, or that the substances in vaccines can track who is receiving them, will be prohibited.

“Crafting policy around medical misinformation comes charged with inherent challenges and tradeoffs,” According to the blog post. “Scientific understanding evolves as new research emerges, and firsthand, personal experience regularly plays a powerful role in online discourse. Vaccines in particular have been a source of fierce debate over the years, despite consistent guidance from health authorities about their effectiveness.”

YouTube stated that it has removed over 130,000 videos from its YouTube channel for violating Covid’s vaccine policies. Google said that it had taken the necessary steps to ensure that misleading Covid material does not spread doubt about vaccines.

“We’ve steadily seen false claims about the coronavirus vaccines spill over into misinformation about vaccines in general, and we’re now at a point where it’s more important than ever to expand the work we started with Covid-19 to other vaccines,” The company wrote.