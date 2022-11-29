Get All of the Details About Scarlett Johansson’s First Major TV Role

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
Scarlett Johansson It is streaming. 

This actress will appear in Prime Video’s upcoming series For a good cause, According to Deadline

Based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name, the television adaptation will find the book’s male protagonist, Miami newspaper editorial writer Matt Cowart, “undergoing a gender swap,” According to the outlet “with Johansson playing the series’ female lead Madison ‘Madi’ Cowart, a struggling reporter for a Florida newspaper sent to cover the final days of an inmate on death row.”

Additional casting information has yet to be announced.

It is Johansson’s first ever major television role. Johansson was, however, the first major television role for him. For a good cause You can go back.

Johansson, a 10-year-old star of the film adaptation of the book, starred in it. Sean Connery, Ruby DeeLaurence FishburneKate Capshaw, Ed Harris And Blair Underwood

Johansson portrayed Katie Armstrong in her first film role. In the film, Paul Armstrong, a professor at Harvard, goes to Florida to investigate the murder conviction of Bobby Earl Ferguson (Underwood). 

