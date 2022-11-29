Subway unveils a creepy AI sandwich refrigerator that records and listens to users

SUBWAY has introduced a smart AI fridge that serves ‘grab-and-go’ sandwiches – and also records customers’ conversations.

Subway is the first fast food franchise to launch an AI-powered fridge at University of California San Diego.

1 Subway introduced an AI-powered fridge to serve ‘grab-and go’ sandwiches Credit: Getty

This smart refrigerator features weight-sensitive shelves which let you know what the fridge should charge.

The machine is also equipped with a UV light, which cleans it after every use.

Perhaps most importantly, however, is the fact that the fridge uses artificial intelligence software with language recognition software.

The fridge can listen to and record what the customers have to say about it when they use its services.

Guests can also talk directly to the smart fridge and ask about any of the products inside, per A press release That was published yesterday.

Experts have expressed concern about the privacy implications of this concept fridge.

“We don’t exactly know when or if the microphone switches off or on,” Kevin Hurler writes for Gizmodo.

Hurler stated that Subway’s actions regarding any recorded material they have is not known.

Subway has been contacted by Central Recorder for comments, but they have not responded at time of publication.

In the press release, Subway said that the fridge has been well-received by college students.

“Subway Grab & Go has quickly gained traction as consumers are drawn to sandwiches made fresh daily from a brand they know and love, versus competitor items that rely on a 14-day plus shelf life,” Karla Martinez, the director for innovation and non-traditional development was quoted in the press release.

“As Subway continues to expand off-premises concepts, guests can expect to find Subway Grab & Go and smart fridges in more convenient everyday places like airports, college campuses, and hospitals.”

The Race for the Future

Subway is not the only fast food restaurant that has ventured into technology and AI.

Restaurants like Chipotle, Wing Zone, Dennys, and White Castle have already begun investing in the field.

Robots are now the servers at two Denny’s restaurants in Pennsylvania.

At the Consumer Electronics Show Las Vegas in January, an autonomous robot was shown that could learn how to make recipes. Food Management.

Through sensors attached to cooking utensils, the bot can also reproduce its recipes.

According to the outlet, AI bots can learn to prepare the food in 48 hours and reproduce it easily.

Meanwhile, fast food giant McDonald’s revealed earlier this year that it was headed into the metaverse – or a social VR platform.