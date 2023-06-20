Georgia Toffolo, I’m a Celeb star, goes braless while wearing a figure-hugging outfit at Ascot

I’m A Celebrity’s Georgia Toffolo was stunning in her two attention-grabbing dresses as she dressed for Royal Ascot.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 28, firstly dazzled as she donned an orange maxi-dress with a pleated skirt.

Georgia, also known by her nickname Toff (as she is often called), wore no bra in this elegant, sleeveless gown. She paired it with a large cream fascinator.

The eager racing fan, however, was spotted later at Ascot wearing a white lace formal dress with flowing long sleeves.

Her second outfit was paired with red hat and white wedges.

Toff opted for minimal makeup, merely applying a red gloss to her lips.

The iconic sports venue was the last place she went before she took a selfie.

Toff was one of many A-listers who attended Day One at Royal Ascot.

Every Ascot ticket-holder is required to abide by the venue’s very strict dress-code – stating that all dresses should be a “modest length” and straps should be “once inch or greater”.

Even with restrictions in place, the guests still turn heads.

Una Healy arrived in a hat inspired by legendary jockey Frankie Dettori, as he takes part in his final royal meeting.

Toff’s fraudster ex was linked with her recently, after their breakup, even though they were not racing.

Toff split from convicted felon George Cottrell back in February, but it appears they are rekindling their romance.

Last month, she was spotted at Isabel’s in Mayfair with aristocrat George, whose mum Fiona once dated King Charles.

But George, who is said to have a £300million fortune, spent eight months in a US prison following a money-laundering scandal before he was released in 2017.

They have both been seen out several times together in the past few months, which has led to speculation that they’re back.

Toff and George were chatting outside of the restaurant.

Central Recorder previously exclusively revealed how they had previously called time on their romance, and that Toff had even signed up to celebrity dating app Raya.

Meanwhile, stylish stars recently moved to a brand new London house overlooking River Thames.

