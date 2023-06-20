Family of UK millionaire son and father asks for prayers as fears grow that Titanic’s sub crew may freeze to death within hours

The experts are concerned that crew members on the Titanic submersible may freeze to death in a matter of hours.

Rescuers are racing to locate the vessel before the oxygen supply runs out Thursday. The boat has five passengers, including an English millionaire with his son.

Contact was lost with the £200,000-a-head voyage on Sunday as it headed to the wreckage of the Titanic – with only enough oxygen to last until midday Thursday.

Hamish Harding, a British billionaire, has confirmed that he is one of the crew on the missing submarine. It’s also widely believed French diving expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet as well as sub boss Stockton Rush were on board.

British Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood resides in Surry, and so does his son Sulaiman. Both live in gated homes in the leafy suburb.

The final message sent from the vessel, named Titan, placed it directly above the Titanic – which lies at a depth of 12,500ft around 600km off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Even though the sub’s location is unknown, it could be as deep underwater as a mile. This will make for a harsh environment and those aboard may even suffer from frostbite if temperatures plummet.

David Gallo is a senior advisor for Strategic Initiatives at RMS Titanic. He warned that they could develop hypothermia if “the sub was still on the bottom because it’s just below freezing in deep sea”.

He said CNNThe water was two miles deep.

The people don’t know what they’re talking about. This is a cold and sunless environment with high pressure.

Rescue teams are searching in deeper water for submersibles.

Shahzada Dawood’s family, including his son Sulaiman (who recently graduated from International School Cobham) and daughter Shahzada Dawood based in the UK have asked people to pray for their safety.

The message was: “We thank our colleagues for showing concern and ask that everyone prays for their safety.”

Mr Darwood is vice chairman of Dawood Hercules Corporation, part of the Dawood Group, which has been a family business for more than a century, according to Seti Institute’s website.

A neighbour of his told Central Recorder the family lived in a gated house in Surrey and was renovating it. They had also been gone for a while.

The man described the couple as humble people who hosted garden parties at their home, where they had lived for eight to nine years.

When asked if they were an adventurous family he said: “I would think this is fairly exceptional, they do travel a lot.

“His business is based in Pakistan and they have lots of holiday.”

He sent his thoughts and prayers to the family and added: “You think of what Shahzada and Suleman must be going through and what the poor family must be going through”

Barnaby Sandow, Head of School, ACS International School Cobham, comments: “The ACS International School Cobham community is deeply concerned by the news that recent graduate, Suleman Dawood, and his father are on board the submersible which has gone missing during a dive to the Titanic’s wreck.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones, during this difficult time.”

Titan, the vessel’s name, sends text messages to their team aboard Polar Prince a transport vessel that remains abovewater.

Titan has lost communication with Polar Prince only an hour and forty-five minutes after the start of their expedition.

Titan will also ping the Polar Prince 15 times per minute.

This final message was transmitted directly above Titanic at 11.30am UK time on Monday.

The vessel was not contacted again after that.

This has led to fears that Titan might be trapped within the Titanic’s wreckage. Rescuers may not have the ability to get through.

What We Know:

OceanGate’s Sub has a capacity of one pilot plus four additional people. It went down in a sub equipped with oxygen to last 96-hours.

Search crews will have little time left to search for the sub, as they are due to exhaust their air supply around noon on Thursday UK Time (7am Eastern).

US Coast Guard rear admiral John Mauger is in charge of the search and rescue operation. He said US and Canadian aircraft and ships had swarmed into the area.

David Marquet, a former US nuclear-submarine commander, believes that there are less than 1 per cent chances of crew survival “if the sub is on its bottom”.

“Their oxygen supply is rapidly running out, and they will want to extend it.” He said on Good Morning Britain.

If they are still alive, then they will try to relax and minimise oxygen usage, as well as all other physical activities. They won’t panic or get too excited, but they may want a nap because this is a great way to minimize oxygen use.

He said that the level of carbon dioxide could rise too high, suffocating the crew.

Captain Marquet told NewsNation that a member of the crew could be banging the ship’s hull to try to alert rescuers, while other members sleep in order to reduce oxygen consumption.

He added that experts fear the worst, as the submarine lost communication and isn’t returning to the surface or launching an emergency device.

Captain Marquet has warned that it’s “too far” to rescue them with a submersible and a Titan-like vessel from a different part of the globe will be needed to rush over.

GMB reported that he said: “You’ll feel 400 times more pressure when you’re in that kind of water.”

The only way to transfer the prisoners is to hook their ship or bring it to surface. This means that we will need a ship with two miles of cable above.

We need another boat to get the hook and we will probably need one down nearby.

Britain has “submarine rescue” capabilities in Clyde Naval Base that could be useful, Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson said today.

No10 said: “Clearly, this is a mission of significant complexity.”

The US Navy runs undersea listening posts which would have detected an “explosive decompression” that experts fear the sub may have suffered.

The fate of the ship may not be revealed by American officials as this could reveal its location or the sensitive nature of the system’s ‘TUSC-LANT’.

On Sunday morning, the OceanGate submarine was photographed for the last time above the water.

The vessel was taken to sea on two dinghies before slipping into the water.

The bolts are fastened from outside, so it cannot be opened.

SUBMARINE CHIEF OFFICIAL ‘MISSING”

Hamish Harding, an aviator who is also a businessman, has been identified as another missing passenger.

He is one of two leaders in the world-record-breaking mission that will orbit Earth by both poles this year.

Today, his stepson confirmed that he was a crew member on the submarine.

Harding had posted about the poor weather on Facebook before his trip.

According to him, “due to Newfoundland experiencing the worst winter it has seen in over 40 years this is most likely the only and first manned Titanic mission in 2023.”

We are planning to dive on tomorrow because a weather window just opened.

Paul-Henry Nargeolet is a 73-year-old French submersible driver.

Mr Nargeolet, Director of Underwater Research Program, Premier Exhibitions, RMS Titanic, Inc.

An interview with the expert diver revealed that deep sea exploration is fraught with danger.

He said: “If you are 11m or 11km down, if something bad happens, the result is the same.

“When you’re in very deep water, you’re dead before you realise that something is happening, so it’s just not a problem.”

The family of Pakistani Shahzada Dawood, who graduated recently from International School Cobham and her son Sulaiman are also aboard the ship.

The statement read: “We appreciate the care shown to our friends and colleagues, and we would ask everyone to pray for them.”

Stockton Rush was the chief executive officer and founder of OceanGate Inc., the company that is executing the expedition.

He told me last year CBCTitan is the only submersible capable of reaching the Titanic’s depth, or half of the ocean.

There are no buttons or switches to accidentally bump into. We only need to push one button and it will turn on.

“Everything else is done with touch screens and computers, and so you really become part of the vehicle and everybody gets to know everyone pretty well.”

14 Hamish Harding the day he started the expedition

For 111 years, the Titanic wreckage has been buried 12,500ft below sea level beneath the dark and icy North Atlantic Ocean.

OceanGate confirmed that a search was launched for the “safe return of the crew”.

Tickets for tourists to see the wreckage cost up to £195,000.

OceanGate describes the tour as “a chance to discover something truly exceptional and step out of your everyday routine”.

This vessel is over 10,000kg in weight and powered by electric propellers, giving it a maximum speed of three knots.

It is unusually steered with a strengthened Xbox style controller. There is also no GPS, and the crew relies on text messages from above water.

Previously, Elon Musk’s Starlink was used to connect the ship with the company. However, there is no clear indication of what went wrong.

OceanGate spokesman: “We’re exploring and mobilizing all options for bringing the crew safely back.

Our entire attention is focused on the crewmembers and families of the submersible.

“We’re grateful to the government and companies that work in the deep sea for their extensive help with our attempts to restore contact with the submarine.

The crewmembers are being returned safely.

In 1973, British engineers Roger Mallinson & Roger Chapman rescued themselves after becoming trapped in their submersible at 1,575ft.

The depth of this operation is 11,000ft.

DOOMED VOYAGE

After hitting an iceberg, the Titanic was sunk on its maiden journey to New York in April 1912.

Over 1,500 passengers and crew were fatally injured, with many dying within minutes after being dumped into the waters at -2C.

Due to its deep depths and powerful currents, even the best of underwater cameras can only provide a glimpse into the colossal wreckage.

The bow and stern of the ship that were separated during its sinking are more than 2,600ft away and surrounded by a field of debris.

The wreckage was revealed in stunning detail last month by 3D scanning of the ocean bottom.

Scientists hope the high-resolution digital images – the clearest view ever of the world’s most famous shipwreck – could shed new light on the disaster.

The British luxury passenger liner took under three years to construct, costing around £1.5million – equating to about £170million today.

The project involved thousands of workers, and at its peak employed 14,000 men.

In just under a year the frame was completed, and shell plating followed shortly after.

Work on the interior of the ship began in 1911 after it was removed from dry dock.

Eight days before the first sea voyage it was declared ocean-worthy.

14 Scientists hope that a 3D scan could provide insight into the tragedy. ATLANTIC PRODUCTIONS/MAGELLAN