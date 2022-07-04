Genius iPhone trick could save you from being robbed – how it works

You might be able turn an old iPhone into a security camera if you have it lying around.

Most of us have a spare smartphone in our homes – and there are ways to make these older devices useful, once more.

You can make a security camera out of an old iPhone you have lying around.

You can convert your device to a security cam.

You have many advantages to installing home security cameras.

And thanks to dozens of powerful Android and iOS apps, smartphone owners can do this with ease – without having to spend hundreds of dollars.

This is a step by step guide on how to do it.

Locate an app

You will first need to choose a home security system that suits your needs.

Many security apps provide these basic features: Recording, local and cloud streaming, storage, and recording.

Alfred, Manything and AtHome Camera are some of the most sought-after options.

After you have selected an app, you can download it to your iPhone or your current phone.

Your current device will serve as a remote controller for your new “security camera”, also known simply as your old iPhone.

Find a place that is convenient for your iPhone

After your app is set up, find a suitable place to put your old iPhone.

Experts recommend the following locations: your main entrance, your backyard, where you store valuables, and your baby’s bedroom.

Pro tip: You can have multiple cameras set up around your house if you have a few old phones.

Mount your iPhone and charge it

To hang your smartphone, you can use a small tripod for smartphones or a suction cup car mount.

You can purchase a wide-angle lens to expand the field of view on your device.

After mounting your device you’ll need to ensure it is always powered.

This can be done by either placing the cable near a power source, or buying a longer charging cord.

Once you have positioned your device and charged it around the clock, your security cam is now ready for use.