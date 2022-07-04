Killer Mike Releases a New Song, “Run”, His First Solo Music in More Than a Decade

Killer Mike will celebrate Independence Day with his first solo song in almost a decade. Run the Jewels rapper Killer Mike has dropped the new single “Run,” featuring Young Thug.

Killer Mike shared their No I.D. produced track and also shared their video. It features an introduction monologue from Dave Chappelle.

Both the song as well as the video are a reframe of key moments in black history, the fight for freedom and the struggle for it. The video shows Killer Mike fighting an army of Nazis, secessionists and confederates.

“If you’re looking at this video, certain things are gonna stand out: Obviously, there’s a war going on for people who want justice and righteousness, and there’s a war that’s symbolized by what you would notice is old Confederate uniforms and Nazi-like uniforms,”Killer Mike spoke out about the video directed by Adrian Villagomez.

“I wanted this video — that was inspired by the monologue that Dave Chappelle did at the beginning — to be representative that there’s a fight, the spiritual fight, that is going on every single day with us.”

While Young Thug doesn’t appear in the video — he and Gunna are currently behind bars in Atlanta on RICO charges related to the YSL crew — his presence is felt on the battlefield, where one soldier waves a flag that reads “Free Thug. Protect Black Art. Free Gunna.”

Killer Mike, “This video represents the warfare that is going on between Fox, CNN, MSNBC. It represents the warfare that is going on between those that are asleep and those that are awake. It represents — in really, really simple terms — those of us that are just, those of us who are hope-filled and hopeful.”

“Run” marks Killer Mark’s first solo music since his acclaimed LP R.A.P. MusicHe released the album in 2012 with El-P as producer/rapper. The duo have been collaborating ever since as Run the Jewels.