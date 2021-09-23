Bachelor In Paradise Tropical Island Hit By Tropical Storm And Cast Evacuated!

Just as the Bachelor in Paradise cast was getting ready for another big night, producers of the reality television program made it clear things needed to be put on hold.

The cast was already dealing with the challenges of finding love on tropical islands. Now they had to deal with another. The weather was the weather this time. A tropical storm, actually. With very loud thunder rumbling in the background, the show’s producers approached the set to let everyone know that things were getting serious.

“I know you guys are all expecting there to be a cocktail party and a Rose Ceremony tonight. Uh, unfortunately, that will not be happening,” A producer explained to the group. “There’s a dangerous tropical storm rapidly approaching.”

He explained to the group that the storm was growing more dangerous each day.

“As of an hour ago, it’s headed straight for us.” The exec continued. “So for the safety of all of you guys, our staff, and our crew, we are recommending that we evacuate immediately. We actually believe it’s no longer safe for you guys to stay in Paradise.”

While a tropical storm isn’t considered as serious as a hurricane, it’s also considered something that needs to be taken seriously. The crew and cast began packing as quickly as possible to avoid the storm.

Although they seemed to take things seriously, the audience was more relaxed when they received the news.

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Viewers Have Big Laughs

Fans of the show on Twitter didn’t seem too concerned for the cast. Several had things to say and joked around with comments like, “Y’all it’s literally a tropical storm, the dramatics,” those in paradise weren’t messing around as they quickly packed up their things in what was described as, “a frenzy.”

Those who were watching what was going on didn’t seem all that concerned for the cast. That doesn’t mean they weren’t concerned at all. Several people on Twitter expressed most of their worries towards one of the show’s cameramen. He had to leave. He was taking a “b-roll” of the storm and its effects on the island.

Storm Rolls Through

There’s very little doubt that those in charge of Bachelor in Paradise took the storm seriously. But, they were not prepared. Once the storm hit the area it turned out it wasn’t as serious as they thought. The impact was little more than a severe rainstorm.

However, it is better to be safe than sorry when dealing with a weather-related event. Better evacuating than losing a member of the Bachelor in Paradise cast in an accident that could have been prevented.