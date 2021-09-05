Rose McGowan over Texas abortion laws labels Alyssa Milano a Moron!

Rose McGowan speaks out about 2018’s sexual assault and rape.

Rose McGowan attacked her Charmed costar Alyssa Milano and other celebrities for failing to do more to fight against the Texas abortion laws

Rose McGowan labeled Alyssa Milano a “moron” As the two sides clashed over Texas abortion law,

On September 1, Texas’ new legislation was in effect. It prohibits women over six weeks from getting an abortion.

Many celebrities have criticized the law including Rose’s Charmed costar Alyssa, Kelly Rowland, Emmy Rossum, and Jamela Jamil.

Rose is critical of celebrities who post about the law but don’t do more to help.

“This is really going to help for sure absolutely moron achievement unlocked,”She wrote the caption alongside a screenshot of an article listing a variety of celebrities who have helped to raise awareness.

Alyssa attacked the law in her initial tweet. It was effective earlier this week.

“The newest Texas abortion ban, #SB8, gives politicians, neighbors, and even strangers the right to sue those who provide – or just help patients get – abortion after 6 wks,” She wrote.

“The time to fight for our reproductive health & rights is now! #BansOffOurBodies”

Jamela Jamil demanded more support for women.

She wrote: “Why is the mainstream media not FRANTICALLY covering what is happening in Texas tonight regarding #RoeVWade?!”

Alyssa was protesting the new law

Planned Parenthood also condemned the new law.

“Texas’s S.B. 8 violates Texan’s rights but the Supreme Court has let it go into effect. We aren’t backing down and are still fighting. Everyone deserves access to abortion. #BansOffOurBodies They wrote:

“This ban is ridiculous and it’s part of a RECORD number of abortion restrictions passed this year. We’ve declared today a Day of Action — because it’s on all of us to step up and fight for reproductive freedom. #BansOffOurBodies”

Rose has not been the only one to criticize Alyssa. Rose previously criticized Alyssa over the Time’s Up movement.

“Remember when Hollywood actresses & paid off activists wore stupid black dresses at the Oscars? That was sponsored by Times Up who were meant to help abuse victims?”She posted the following on Instagram.

“I told the world they are a lie 3+ years ago. I was mocked & harassed by so many who want to believe the illusion. Wake up. Hard truths are inconvenient & uncomfortable. So what, suck it up. Milano, TimesUp, fake performatives and profiteers.”