Gavin Williamson unfollowed Boris Johnson on Instagram and people are laughing at the pettiness

In what can only be described as playground pettiness, Gavin Williamson, the former education secretary, has unfollowed Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Instagram after he was sacked from the cabinet.

According to Central Recorder, the South Staffordshire MP was prolific in his liking of Johnson’s posts on the social media network, but has now distanced himself from the PM and not even liked his snaps of his visit to the US for the UN General Assembly.

The move comes after Williamson was booted out of the cabinet as education secretary last week following a number of blunders in the role – from controversy over last year’s exam results calculations to confusing sportsmen Marcus Rashford and Maro Itoje.

The government reshuffle has now seen the role of education secretary given to Nadhim Zahawi MP, the former vaccines minister.

Commenting on his sacking, Williamson wrote on Twitter: “It has been a privilege to serve as education secretary since 2019. Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, I’m particularly proud of the transformational reforms I’ve led in Post 16 education: in further education colleges, our Skills agenda, apprenticeships and more.

“This programme will create better life opportunities for pupils and students for many years to come. I look forward to continuing to support the Prime Minister and the government.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter The Viral Democracy

However, while it is far from political support in the Commons, a small action such as unfollowing the PM on Instagram can certainly cast some doubt on how strong that support is.

And while there were some who weren’t too fussed by the news:

There were those who saw it as another opportunity to roast Williamson:

In our eyes, ‘unfollow the leader’ is a lot more fun – it has a much better ring to it.