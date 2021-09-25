Tom Cotton Downfall in Dotty scene after bombshell Making EastEnders fans rumble!

EastEnders fans are convinced Tom Cotton AKA Rocky is going to crack after it was confirmed he wasn’t really Sonia Fowler’s father

EastEnders fans believe they have worked out Thomas Cotton’s looming downfall, following his true identity being exposed.

Many believe that he will crack under the pressure of his secret or that he will expose his shocking lies, betrayals, and lead to Sonia Fowler finding out what Dotty Cotton is up to.

Sonia’s father Terry Cant posed for months as Thomas. However, the truth has been revealed.

This week the truth was exposed when Dotty and Thomas revealed their partnership to take Dotty’s grandmother Dot’s inheritance. Sonia was given power of attorney.

Dotty, desperate to grab the inheritance, is trying to trick Sonia with the cruelest of methods. She has even asked Tom her uncle for his help.

Thursday’s episode of the BBC soap saw Tom showing he had second thoughts but Dotty was insistent that their plan would go ahead.

Tom tried again to convince Dotty that they should stop playing games and get things done properly on Friday.

Dotty wanted her to show Sonia that she was mature. He believed this would give her the inheritance without any heartbreaks.

Dotty continued to mock Tom for showing remorse and for caring about the woman they were getting a sort of revenge on.

She reminded him that he wasn’t really Sonia Cant’s father and repeated their original plan. While she did agree to halt the proceedings, for now, she wasn’t happy with his soft side.

Viewers saw his remorse and noted that he wasn’t Cotton-like because Dotty, her late father, and Janine were all very ruthless.

Others questioned if he was going to admit the truth to Sonia himself, or whether he would end up making a mistake because of how much he has grown to care for her.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: “I hope Tom does the right thing in the end.”

Another said: “Tom is very soft for a Cotton. Nothing like Dotty or Nick.”

A third added: “Tom has got too much of a conscious to be a Cotton.”

Meanwhile, a fourth tweeted: “I KNOW HE’S NOT HER DAD BUT OMG ROCKY STILL LOVES SONIA.”

EastEnders airs Mondays and Fridays at 8 pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 pm on BBC One.