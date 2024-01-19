Big News for Gamers in 2024: What You Need to Know About the Latest Gaming Updates

When it comes to the gaming industry, January is usually considered a quiet month following the flurry of releases during the holiday season. However, 2024 has already kicked off with several big gaming news stories that are exciting gamers and hinting at a strong year ahead.

Xbox Developer Direct Unveils Release Dates for Five New Games

During the Xbox Developer Direct, five games set to debut on Xbox this year were given release dates or windows. Perhaps the most noteworthy announcement from this event is that Harrison Ford is set to reprise his role as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, a game that takes place after the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 was revealed to be a digital-only release, sparking concerns among fans about the future of physical media for games. This announcement comes on the heels of the digital-only release of Alan Wake 2, pointing to a new trend emerging in the gaming industry.

UC Berkeley Offers Course in Fighting Games and Gaming Culture

In a groundbreaking move, UC Berkeley, the world’s eighth-best university, has introduced a course titled “The Art of Fighting Games.” This course is unique in that it not only teaches students how to play fighting games but also delves into Japanese language, history, and culture.

A recent study has shed light on the potential effects of gaming on hearing loss. According to the study, regular users of games featuring sharp sound effects, such as FPS games or horror games, are more likely to develop issues like tinnitus. These findings emphasize the need for gamers to be mindful of their hearing health while enjoying their favorite games.

Ubisoft Launches Revamped Gaming Subscription Services

Meanwhile, Ubisoft has launched a new gaming subscription service offering two tiers, effectively replacing the old Ubisoft+. However, the premium tier has been met with skepticism due to its high cost. Some industry experts view this move as an attempt to encourage gamers to become accustomed to the idea of not owning their games.

AGDQ Features First-Ever Dog Speedrunner

AGDQ, one of the biggest events in gaming, made history this year by featuring the first-ever dog speedrunner. A Shiba Inu named Peanut Butter, with the help of his partner JSR_, completed a run of Gyromite for NES in a remarkable 26:24, demonstrating the unique and diverse talent within the gaming community.

In summary, while January is traditionally a quieter period for the gaming industry, 2024 has already seen an array of notable developments that are setting the stage for a dynamic year in gaming.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF