Discover the Ultimate Summer Holiday Hack: Uncover the Cheapest Week to Travel and Score Massive Bargains!

The Secret to Saving Money on Holiday Costs at the End of the Summer

Are you trying to find a budget-friendly vacation option for your family? Then consider waiting until the end of the summer to book your holiday trip. Doing so can potentially save you hundreds of pounds compared to planning a trip in the first weeks of the school holidays.

Cheaper Package Deals Await You in the Final Week of the Holidays

Families who choose to travel in the last week of the summer holidays can take advantage of more affordable package deals, according to new data provided by consumer champions Which?. The data, published on Mail Online, revealed that the last week offers savings of £123 per person on average, in comparison to the first week. Additionally, it is £129 cheaper to travel during the last week than the second week of the holidays.

The Most Expensive and Most Affordable Package Holiday Destinations for 2024

For the upcoming year, the most expensive weeks for a package holiday are from July 27 to August 3, and from August 3 to August 10, which are the first two weeks after most schools break up for the summer. On the other hand, the cheapest week during the school summer break for a package deal is the final week – August 24 to 31. The last two weeks of the summer holidays were cheaper for all the major holiday destinations, including Spain, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Italy, Turkey, Bulgaria, Malta, and Morocco. The data stated that the least expensive destination overall was Morocco, with a week’s all-inclusive trip costing £962 per person on average. Malta and Bulgaria followed as the second and third cheapest package holiday destinations, respectively. Portugal, on the other hand, was claimed to be the most expensive package destination on the list, costing £1,344 on average per person for a week-long all-inclusive trip.

Advantages of Travelling Outside of Peak Holiday Season

Traveling outside of school holiday time can provide even more savings for travelers. Additionally, choosing to travel the week children go back to school can ensure warm summer weather but with fewer tourists. Traveling outside peak holiday season also means fewer people, shorter queues, and more affordable costs. It’s not uncommon for rates to be raised during peak season, with some places doubling their costs during school holidays. Other little-known tricks for saving money on flights can further help reduce vacation costs.

Conclusion

Waiting until the end of summer to book your holiday can help you save substantial amounts of money, and choosing to travel during off-peak times has its financial advantages. If you’re looking for budget-friendly vacation options, consider these options for significant savings.

