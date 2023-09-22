Game of Thrones star Jack Gleeson is unrecognizable in Sex Education cameo

Season 4 of Sex Education welcomes a number of new faces to the cast but the appearance of ex-Game of Thrones star Jack Gleeson might be the most surprising cameo of all.

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Sex Education season 4* — Since it arrived on Netflix in 2019, Sex Education has been able to attract some big-name stars to appear in cameo roles, Stephen Fry as season 2’s quiz master and Jason Isaacs as Peter Groff instantly spring to mind, and now, season 4 welcomes another familiar face.

Jack Gleeson cameos as Dodgy Mo in Sex Education

Mid-way through Sex Education season 4, Maeve suffers a heartbreaking family tragedy as her mother passes away suddenly which brings her back from her stay in America. On the day of Erin’s funeral, Maeve’s brother Sean goes missing and she asks Otis and Eric to search for him.

She points them in the direction of Dodgy Mo, one of Sean’s stoner friends whom he has been staying with.

To the utter shock of viewers, it’s revealed that Dodgy Mo is played by none other than Jack Gleeson, the actor who portrayed the vile Joffrey Baratheon in Game of Thrones.

Looking unrecognizable from the blond-haired King of Westeros, Gleeson offers up a hilarious performance as he hands Otis and Eric a floral display for Erin’s funeral that Sean had almost certainly stolen while in the following episode, he and Maeve share a scene after she comes to collect her mother’s ashes and they play some video games together.

Jack Gleeson’s career since Game of Thrones

Irish actor Jack Gleeson has been acting since he was a child, notably appearing in 2005’s Batman Begins.

Between 2011 and 2014, he starred as the instantly dislikable Joffrey Baratheon in Game of Thrones until the character met a notoriously grim yet satisfying fate in season 4.

After hanging up Joffrey’s crown, Jack Gleeson announced that he was retiring from acting in 2014 at the age of just 22.

However, Gleeson has since come out of retirement and has appeared in several projects in recent years.

In 2016, Gleeson appeared in a short film titled Chat and followed that up in 2020 with an appearance in the BBC mini-series Out of Her Mind.

In 2021, the actor played a character named Rory in a film called Rebecca’s Boyfriend which was Gleeson’s last role before appearing in Sex Education.

Now 31 years old, Gleeson’s acting career is seemingly taking off once again as he has upcoming appearances slated in the film In the Land of Saints and Sinners and a BBC adaptation of The Famous Five.

Sex Education fans react to unexpected cameo

Jack Gleeson’s unexpected appearance in Sex Education has clearly taken fans by surprise, prompting many to take to social media to post their reactions.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote: “Joffrey, what are you doing here? Haha Jack Gleeson is back.”

While another added: “So good to have Jack Gleeson (Joffrey Baratheon in Game of Thrones) back on screen.”

“Seeing Jack Gleeson in Sex Education was NOT something I expected,” commented this surprised viewer.

“I’m sorry but is that King Joffrey?” asked another fan. “I actually can’t. But I’m glad that Jack Gleeson is still acting, he’s great.”

And finally, this perplexed fan said: “I did not expect to see Jack Gleeson, aka Joffrey Baratheon, in Sex Education omg.”

Season 4 of Sex Education is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

