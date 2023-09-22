FBoy Island Season 3 Release Date, Cast & More – When Is The New Season Starting?

Prepare for a new season of chaos, love, and deception as FBoy Island returns with its third season on October 16, 2023. Hosted by the sharp-witted Nikki Glaser, this reality dating show promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions and drama. With sneak peeks hinting at a wild ride, and leading ladies Katie Thurston, Hali Okeowo, and Daniella Grace in the spotlight, viewers can expect a thrilling competition where $100,000 is up for grabs, and motives remain shrouded in mystery.

The FBoy Island Concept:

FBoy Island follows the journey of three single women on a quest to find genuine love among a pool of 26 eligible bachelors. The twist? Half of these men are labeled as “fboys,” while the other half are the “nice guys.” The challenge for the women lies in accurately categorizing these contestants and determining whether they are seeking a true relationship or simply chasing the allure of money.

Where to Watch FBoy Island Season 3?

FBoy Island Season 3 is set to sizzle on screens, and viewers can catch the action on The CW network. The premiere date varies depending on the timezone, with the show making its debut on October 16 or 17, 2023. It will be available for streaming on Mondays.

FBoy Island Season 3 Release Date

Here’s the release date and air time breakdown for FBoy Island Season 3 across different timezones:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 12 am, Tuesday, October 17

Eastern Time (ET): 8 pm, Monday, October 16

Central Time (CT): 7 pm, Monday, October 16

Mountain Time (MT): 6 pm, Monday, October 16

Pacific Time (PT): 5 pm, Monday, October 16

Alaskan Time (AKT): 4 pm, Monday, October 16

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 2 pm, Monday, October 16

British Summer Time (BST) and Irish Standard Time: 1 am, Tuesday, October 17

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 10 am, Tuesday, October 17

Indian Standard Time (IST): 5.30 am, Tuesday, October 17

Korean Standard Time and Japanese Standard Time: 9 am, Tuesday, October 17

FBoy Island Season 3 Cast & What to Expect?

While an official trailer is yet to drop, tantalizing sneak peeks offer a glimpse into what awaits in FBoy Island Season 3. The network has been keeping tight-lipped about the finer details, but anticipation is building.

Host: Nikki Glaser returns as the quick-witted host, ready to navigate the chaos of love and deceit.

Leading Ladies: Katie Thurston, Hali Okeowo, and Daniella Grace take center stage, tasked with identifying the genuine contenders amidst a sea of FBoys.

As the season unfolds, viewers can brace themselves for a dating competition like no other. With money, mystery, and emotions in play, FBoy Island Season 3 promises to be an exhilarating ride.

Stay tuned for more updates as the season premiere draws near, and get ready to join the FBoy Island adventure on October 16, 2023.