Gal Gadot Spy Film ‘Heart of Stone’Jamie Dornan is now part of Cast
By Tom O'Brien
Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”) has joined the cast of “Heart of Stone,”Gal Gadot stars in a spy thriller in what could become an action franchise in the style of The. “Mission: Impossible”According to a person with knowledge of the project, series for Skydance Media or Netflix

“The Old Guard”Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder wrote the screenplay. Tom Harper, best known for “The Aeronauts”And “Wild Rose,”Will direct.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Gadot is producing through her Pilot Wave banner along with Jaron Varsano, Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lyn, and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will also produce.

Patty Whitcher (executive producer), Harper (executive producer), and Rucka (executive producer).

Skydance already has success with the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, and Skydance’s “The Old Guard”Charlize Theron stars “6 Underground”Also, Netflix’s big hits were also these. 

Dornan currently stars in “Belfast,”For which he was nominated for Critics Choice Award and Golden Globe. Next he’ll star in “The Tourist”Series premiering on HBO Max March 3 Most recently, he starred in “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar”Previous credits included “The Fall”And “A Private War.”

UTA repatriates Dornan

Deadline first reported on the news.

