Hailey Baldwin Felt ‘Outcast’ in Church After Justin Bieber 2016 Split

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, and Hailey Bieber were regular attendees at church services when they first started dating in 2016.

The model revealed to WSJ that they had split after their divorce. “people in the church”It made her feel good. “very outcast.”

“When did church become a social club? That was such a bad feeling,”Hailey said.

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) recalled feeling unwelcome by many people in her church community in the aftermath of her 2016 breakup with Justin Bieber, who is now her husband.

The model was married before he got it. “Justice”They briefly dated for two years before they were married in 2018. The couple were both Christians and regularly attended the same religious services.

Hailey, 25, who was in her 25th year of their relationship when they ended it in 2016, said that some of the church-goers’ attitudes toward Hailey had changed after she broke up with them.

“There were a lot of people in the church world that made me feel very outcast,”She spoke out to The Wall Street Journal in an interview that was published on Tuesday. “When did church become a social club? That was such a bad feeling.”





Before Justin, there were 27 and Hailey ReconnectedShe explained that some of her long-time friends, including Churchome pastors Judah Smith (and Chelsea Smith) stood beside her during the fallout at the 2018 Miami church conference.

Hailey shared with The Wall Street Journal her gratitude for their support and said that she felt safe enough to share some of her personal experiences on their podcast.In good faith“In November 2021.

Hailey and Justin had a joint interview. Hailey talked about the difficulties she faced in their early marriage, especially while supporting her husband through his mental illness.

One time, she claimed she called Kennya Baldwin, her mother, and told her about: “I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever.”

According to the model, her mother calmly responded and reassured her daughter. “it’s going to pass”She and Hailey Baldwin’s father Stephen were there for her.

“I do feel like we just had a lot of support. I feel like if I didn’t have support, it would’ve been 10 times harder, and it was already the hardest thing in my life at the time,”She said it on the podcast.





Hailey stated that she has become more cautious about discussing her personal life after three years of marriage.

“It doesn’t feel worth it to me anymore when I try to have an open conversation with someone like you and then it gets taken out of context,”She told Lane Florsheim of WSJ.

Hailey created Hailey’s own website to speak directly with her fans YouTube channelIt currently has 1.47 million subscribers. Her own skincare line is in the works, which she named after her middle-name Rhode.